Chennai Super Kings (CSK) allrounder Ravindra Jadeja hit a strange six during their thrilling last-ball win over Rajasthan Royals in the reverse fixture of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 to earn captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's bizarre appreciation at Jaipur on Thursday.

Needing 18 runs from the last over, Jadeja hit the widish first delivery from Ben Stokes even as the left-handed batsman lost his footing while reaching for the ball. Fortunately, he escaped unhurt and the ball sailed over the bowler's head for a six.

Dhoni, who was at the non-striker's end, came up and hit Jadeja with his bat in a bizarre manner. Relive the incident here:

Mitchell Santner, who came out to bat after the fall of Dhoni, hit the last ball for a six to register their sixth win in seven outings this season.