In a last-ball thriller, CSK beat RR by four wickets in their reverse fixture of IPL 2019 with MS Dhoni winning the match of the match award

Outlook Web Bureau 12 April 2019
Screengrab: BCCI
2019-04-12T02:04:18+0530
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known as one of the coolest players in the history of cricket. But the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost his cool during their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur on Thursday.

Chasing a 152-run target, Dhoni got out with off the third ball of the last over courtesy a brilliant Ben Stokes yorker, leaving his team eight runs away from victory with three balls to play.

Then, the unthinkable happened. A no-ball confusion ensued as the two umpires failed to come an agreement over the height of the fourth ball delivered the Mitchell Santner.

Dhoni, who just took off his pads, stormed on to the field and was seen furiously arguing with Indian Ulhas Gandhe.

Soon after the incidents, fans took to Twitter to share their opinion about the incident.

Needing four runs from the last, Stokes bowled a wide. And the reloaded ball was hit for a six by Santner. CSK won the match by four wickets. Dhoni, who scored 58 off 43 balls, won the man of the match award.

CSK have won six matches in seven matches are at the top of the table.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Jaipur Cricket - IPL IPL Video Cricket Video Cricket Sports

