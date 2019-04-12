Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known as one of the coolest players in the history of cricket. But the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost his cool during their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur on Thursday.

Chasing a 152-run target, Dhoni got out with off the third ball of the last over courtesy a brilliant Ben Stokes yorker, leaving his team eight runs away from victory with three balls to play.

Then, the unthinkable happened. A no-ball confusion ensued as the two umpires failed to come an agreement over the height of the fourth ball delivered the Mitchell Santner.

Dhoni, who just took off his pads, stormed on to the field and was seen furiously arguing with Indian Ulhas Gandhe.

Watch it here:

When MS Dhoni lost his cool https://t.co/9GjQ7hJWtt via @ipl — Naresh kumar Pradhan (@Naresh41460707) April 11, 2019

Soon after the incidents, fans took to Twitter to share their opinion about the incident.

Here are some reactions:

The other side of Dhoni. All through the pain in the span of three balls.#RRvCSK #HulkMode #ChennaiSuperKingshttps://t.co/s68lSpSrD7 — Praveen Kumar (@PraveenKumarNa) April 11, 2019

So, No one had the guts to ask dhoni, why did he entered the ground after getting out. No discussions on that. And you same guys shouted on Ashwin for Mankading', ran full shows on that. Stop these double standards. No one is bigger than the game.... — Rahul RK (@RahulRk953) April 11, 2019

i did not expect that from dhoni. no matter what...that was not cool. — Krish (@luvkris2002) April 11, 2019

Needing four runs from the last, Stokes bowled a wide. And the reloaded ball was hit for a six by Santner. CSK won the match by four wickets. Dhoni, who scored 58 off 43 balls, won the man of the match award.

CSK have won six matches in seven matches are at the top of the table.