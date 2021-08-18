August 18, 2021
Lyon Demotes Centre-back Marcelo To Reserve Squad After Locker Room Incident

The team did not provide details of Marcelo's alleged behaviour but several reports suggested that the club was negotiating a settlement to terminate Marcelo's contract

Associated Press (AP) 18 August 2021, Last Updated at 11:10 am
Lyon Demotes Centre-back Marcelo To Reserve Squad After Locker Room Incident
Marcelo joined Lyon in 2017 from Turkish club Besiktas.
Courtesy: Twitter
Lyon Demotes Centre-back Marcelo To Reserve Squad After Locker Room Incident
outlookindia.com
2021-08-18T11:10:29+05:30

French club Lyon demoted centre-back Marcelo to the reserve squad in response to his “inappropriate behavior” after the team lost on Sunday. (More Football News)

The 34-year-old Brazilian scored an own goal in a 3-0 loss to Angers that left Lyon with just one point from two matches.

“The inappropriate behavior of Marcelo in the locker room after the match in Angers justifies this decision, which was taken unanimously by Olympique Lyonnais' management team,” the club said on its website.

French media reported the sides were negotiating a settlement to terminate Marcelo's contract. The team did not provide details of Marcelo's alleged behavior.

“Olympique Lyonnais' management reiterates that all of its players must demonstrate an unwavering mindset and a commitment to quickly return to recording results in line with the club's ambitions,” the team said.

Lyon had high hopes after a fourth-place finish last season and said it was “working on several specific recruitment targets, in close consultation with coach Peter Bosz.”

Bosz, dismissed by German team Bayer Leverkusen in March, said after Sunday's match that his players were “doing their own thing” and that he “didn't see a team that wanted to win.”

Marcelo joined Lyon in 2017 from Turkish club Besiktas. (AP)

Odisha Felicitates India Hockey Teams, Government Commits To Sponsor Team For 10 More Years

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) Ligue 1 Football Sports

