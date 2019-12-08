Luis Suarez Scores Ridiculous Backheel Goal In Barcelona Romp, Hails It His Best Ever - WATCH

December 09, 2019
Poshan
Luis Suarez reflected on his memorable goal in Barcelona's 5-2 win against Real Mallorca on Saturday

Omnisport 08 December 2019
Luis Suarez scoring against Real Mallorca.
Screengrab: Twitter
Luis Suarez labelled his stunning back-heel effort for La Liga champions Barcelona as the best goal of his career. (More Football News)

Suarez scored a memorable goal as Barca defeated Real Mallorca 5-2 at Camp Nou on Saturday to regain top spot in La Liga.

While Lionel Messi bagged a record-breaking hat-trick, Suarez capped a wonderful team move by back-heeling past Mallorca goalkeeper Manolo Reina prior to half-time.

"It's the best goal of my career," Suarez, who has now scored against all 28 teams he has faced in La Liga, said of the 43rd-minute goal.

"I knew that it was a tight angle and the last option I had was to hit it with my heel. I was looking to bounce it because I had very little chance against the goalkeeper.

"[Head coach Ernesto] Valverde tells me that sometimes I miss the easiest ones and score the most difficult ones."

Barca produced an impressive performance at home to Mallorca as they moved ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference after their rivals won earlier in the day.

"This shows the confidence we're gaining as the matches go by," Suarez said. "We've been looking for our team-mates more and it was a great match today."

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring in the seventh minute as the former Atletico Madrid star netted his first La Liga goal since October 18.

"He has had to take up a new position in attack, he must find his space," Suarez of Griezmann. "I congratulate him on settling in because it's not easy."

La Liga | Barcelona 5-2 Real Mallorca: Lionel Messi Scores Hat-Trick As Champions Regain Top Spot

