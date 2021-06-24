Luis Diaz Gives Colombia Lead Against Brazil With Bicycle Kick In Copa America – Watch Video Here

June 24, 2021
Brazil after going behind in the 10th minute eventually won 2-1 to secure top spot in their group

Outlook Web Bureau 24 June 2021
Colombia's Luis Díaz scored through bicycle kick against Brazil in Copa America match on Wednesday.
2021-06-24T13:30:37+05:30

It took a moment of incredible timings and acrobatic skills to breach the Brazil defense in Copa America. (More Football News | Match Report)

Luis Diaz timed his bicycle kick perfectly as Colombia went 1-0 up against  title favourites Brazil.

Colombia then managed to hold on to the lead for more than hour until Brazil drew level in controversial fashion. The ball struck referee and the play was allowed to continue. Roberto Firmino made good use of the opportunity to bring Brazil level.

Brazil then went into an all attack mode securing a win in the 10th minute of extra time.

WTC Final: Kane Williamson Lauds His Team Says, We Know We Don't Always Have Stars

