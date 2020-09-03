LPL 2020: Inaugural Lanka Premier League To Start On November 14

The inaugural edition of the Sri Lanka Premier League (SLPL) T20 tournament will be held from November 14 to December 6 this year, the island nation's cricket board (SLC) said. (More Cricket News)

The SLPL was initially scheduled to take place between August 28 to September 20, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sri Lanka Cricket expects to officially launch the eagerly awaited Sri Lanka Premier League T20 cricket tournament in early November," the SLC said in a statement.

The tournament will be played at three international venues -- Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium.

Five teams will compete in 23 matches over a 15-day period.

The five teams are named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna districts.

"The tournament will not only create a platform for local players to develop their skills by playing side by side with world-class players, but will also provide an opportunity for Sri Lankan cricket fans to watch a quality cricket tournament," the organisers said.

