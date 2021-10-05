Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Lovlina Borgohain Gets Direct Entry In Indian Team For World Boxing Championships

The national boxing championships will be held in Hisar from October 21 and the champions will make the cut for the worlds' squad.

Lovlina Borgohain Gets Direct Entry In Indian Team For World Boxing Championships
Lovlina Borgohain is now set to skip the national tournament after securing a place in the squad based on her Tokyo performance. | File Photo

Trending

Lovlina Borgohain Gets Direct Entry In Indian Team For World Boxing Championships
outlookindia.com
2021-10-05T17:15:23+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 05 Oct 2021, Updated: 05 Oct 2021 5:15 pm

Tokyo Olympics bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) has been handed direct qualification for the upcoming women's world boxing championships by the Indian federation, which has decided that the remaining squad will be made up of gold-winners from the upcoming nationals. (More Boxing News)

The national championships will be held in Hisar from October 21 and just like the recently concluded men's event, the champions will make the cut for the worlds' squad.

"The gold-medallists in each weight category will represent India in the AIBA women's world championship except 69kg (as) Tokyo Olympics bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain will see direct qualification for the world championships," the Boxing Federation of India stated.

Apart from this, the gold and silver-winners from the nationals will also secure their place in the national camp. The bronze-winners will fight it out in trials featuring medallists from the previous three editions of the tournament for a place in the camp.

The 24-year-old is now set to skip the national tournament after securing a place in the squad based on her Tokyo performance.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

The women's world championship is to be held in December in Istanbul. The exact dates for the marquee competition are yet to be decided.

Men's camp for world championship awaits start:

The men's camp for the world championship, slated from October 24 in Belgrade, Serbia is yet to take off.

A Federation source said that it could kick off in the next couple of days in Patiala amid continuing brain-storming over the coaching staff and who among the support staff will travel with the team to Belgrade.

"Time is fast running out. Hopefully things will get moving in the next two days," the source said.

The BFI has made it clear that the coaching staff of both the men and women campers is set for a revamp in the next couple of months.

The review is being done in the backdrop of the Tokyo Olympics performance in which none of the male boxers could make the medal rounds.

Tags

PTI Lovlina Borgohain Other Sports Boxing Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

RR Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Wobbly Mumbai Indians Desperate For A Win

RR Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Wobbly Mumbai Indians Desperate For A Win

IPL 2021, RCB Vs SRH: Top-two Chasing Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye Sunrisers Hyderabad Scalp

Ravi Ashwin Plays Down Eoin Morgan Controversy, Says 'Definitely Not A Personal Battle'

How Much New Teams Will Pay BCCI To Join IPL? Ness Wadia Predicts Crazy Bidding War

Aishwary Tomar Smashes Shooting World Record, Wins Gold In Junior World Championships

IPL 2021 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: Why Mumbai Indians May Not Make It

Umar Akmal, Controversial Pakistan Cricketer, Leaves National Team To Explore Future In USA - Report

Axar Patel Talks About 'Confidence Booster' As Delhi Capitals Head To IPL 2021 Playoffs

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021, Match 50: Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings By Three Wickets

IPL 2021, Match 50: Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings By Three Wickets

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

The Postal Memoirs

The Postal Memoirs

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Advertisement

More from Sports

India Women Lose 0-1 To Lower-ranked Tunisia In International Football Friendly

India Women Lose 0-1 To Lower-ranked Tunisia In International Football Friendly

Park Ji-sung, Former Manchester United Star, Appeals To Fans To Stop Singing Offensive Song

Park Ji-sung, Former Manchester United Star, Appeals To Fans To Stop Singing Offensive Song

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Praises CSK Bowlers Despite Defeat; Rishabh Pant Hails 'Big Win' For DC

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Praises CSK Bowlers Despite Defeat; Rishabh Pant Hails 'Big Win' For DC

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals Complete League Double Over MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings In IPL 2021

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals Complete League Double Over MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings In IPL 2021

Read More from Outlook

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Aparna Pande / The Biden-Harris administration is serious because India is at the heart of the US response to its peer competition with China.

Lakhimpur Kheri: How Violence Broke And Why

Lakhimpur Kheri: How Violence Broke And Why

Outlook Web Desk / According to reports, the incident on Sunday was not isolated but the culmination of a series of incidents. Tension brewed last week after a video of Ajay Mishra Teni warning protesters went viral.

IPL 2021 Playoffs Scenarios: Why Mumbai Indians May Not Make It

IPL 2021 Playoffs Scenarios: Why Mumbai Indians May Not Make It

Outlook Web Bureau / KKR, PBKS, RR and MI are fighting for the lone available IPL 2021 playoff spot. Here's a look at what the four teams need to do.

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Alka Pande / It is time for us to celebrate the iconic women in our sacred literature, Sita, Draupadi and Radha, in their various identities and vernacular manifestations.

Advertisement