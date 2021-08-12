Lovlina Borgohain Arrives Home To Hero's Welcome, Apologises For Not Winning Boxing Gold Medal At Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympic bronze medal winner in boxing Lovlina Borgohain arrived in home state Assam on Thursday morning to a tumultuous welcome. (More Sports News)

She was received by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the tarmac of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi international airport in Guwahati on her arrival from New Delhi.

"I am sorry I couldn't bring the gold medal, but I will next time," she told newspersons outside the airport teeming with her admirers.

She choked on her voice and a few drops of tears escaped her as she thanked the people for the grand welcome.

"I am so happy to be home after so long...thank you all," she said holding up the coveted medal and barely audible amidst the sound of the 'dhol' and 'pepa' of the dancing Bihu troupe. She was later driven away in a convoy.

The state government has organised a felicitation programme later in the afternoon at the Sankardev Kalakshetra.

Lovlina is the first woman Olympian from Assam and the first ever from the state to win a medal.

