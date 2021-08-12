Lovlina Borgohain Arrives Home To Hero's Welcome, Apologises For Not Winning Boxing Gold Medal At Tokyo Olympics

August 12, 2021
Lovlina Borgohain is the first woman Olympian from Assam. She won a bronze medal in the women's 69kg boxing event at Tokyo Olympics

Outlook Web Bureau 12 August 2021, Last Updated at 11:23 am
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma receives Lovlina Borgohain at LGBI Airport in Guwahati on August 12, 2021.
Tokyo Olympic bronze medal winner in boxing Lovlina Borgohain arrived in home state Assam on Thursday morning to a tumultuous welcome. (More Sports News)

She was received by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the tarmac of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi international airport in Guwahati on her arrival from New Delhi.

"I am sorry I couldn't bring the gold medal, but I will next time," she told newspersons outside the airport teeming with her admirers.

She choked on her voice and a few drops of tears escaped her as she thanked the people for the grand welcome.

"I am so happy to be home after so long...thank you all," she said holding up the coveted medal and barely audible amidst the sound of the 'dhol' and 'pepa' of the dancing Bihu troupe. She was later driven away in a convoy.

The state government has organised a felicitation programme later in the afternoon at the Sankardev Kalakshetra.

Lovlina is the first woman Olympian from Assam and the first ever from the state to win a medal.

Lovlina Borgohain Guwahati Assam Boxing Other Sports Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics 2024 Paris Olympic Games Sports

