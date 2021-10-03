Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
Liverpool Vs Manchester, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch EPL Football Match

Check match and telecast details of Manchester City vs Liverpool, English Premier League football match. Kick-off time, likely XIs, head-to-head record, TV channels, live streaming

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, left, and Manchester City manager, Jurgen Klopp, right, will add another chapter in their famed rivalry. | File Photo

2021-10-03T18:02:42+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 03 Oct 2021, Updated: 03 Oct 2021 6:02 pm

In a blockbuster English Premier League clash, undefeated Liverpool host holders Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday (October 3, 2021) with more than points at stake. The clash will also be the first meeting between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola of the season, adding another chapter in their famed rivalry. Then there is a veritable list of global stars lining up. (More Football News)

Despite indifferent starts to the season, both Liverpool and Man City remain two of the strongest title contenders in England with Chelsea also showing the promise. Reds have won four of their six matches so far. They were held to draws at Chelsea (1-1) and newly-promoted Brentford (3-3).

A win against City will help the Reds (14 points) reclaim the top spot from Chelsea (16 points), who left it very late to beat 10-man Southampton on Saturday for their fifth win in seven outings.

City, meanwhile, are uncharacteristically jostling in the mid-table with 13 points after six matches. They started the season with a 0-1 defeat at Tottenham, then played out a goalless draw with visiting Southampton. In between, they also lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. But a win tonight against fellow title contenders will go a long way in their course correction.

Head-to-head

Liverpool lead the head-to-head record 105-58, with another 54 ending in draws, in a rivalry dating way back to 1893. But the blue half from Manchester has been the dominant side in this burgeoning rivalry. In their last meeting, City ran riot in a 4-1 win at Merseyside. It was one of the four wins in seven meetings. Liverpool last beat City in November 2019, 3-1 in a league match at home.

Match and telecast details

Match: Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester
Date: October 3 (Sunday), 2021
Time: 9:00 PM IST/ 4:30 PM BST
Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, Merseyside, England.

TV Channels: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

For global kick-off times and telecast details, click HERE.

Likely XIs

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Foden, Jesus, Grealish.

How they lined up in the last match

FC Porto 1-5 Liverpool: Alisson, Milner, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Mane, Salah, Jota.

Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Rodrigo, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Sterling, Grealish, Mahrez.

