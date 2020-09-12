Liverpool Vs Leeds United: Mohamed Salah Gets Liverpool Off And Running With 50th Premier League Goal At Anfield

September 12, 2020
Corona
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah maintained his perfect record on the opening weekend by scoring his 50th Anfield goal in the Premier League

Omnisport 12 September 2020
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Leeds United at Anfield
Phil Noble, Pool via AP
2020-09-12T23:24:16+05:30

Mohamed Salah brought up another goalscoring landmark as Liverpool's Premier League title defence got started in a frantic fashion against Leeds United. (More Football News)

Salah won a fifth-minute penalty when Robin Koch handled his goal-bound shot, and the former Roma forward duly thumped home from 12 yards to score his 50th Anfield goal in England's top flight.

The Egypt star's half century has taken 63 matches, with only England great Alan Shearer (47) doing so in fewer appearances.

Salah is also the second player in Premier League history to score on the opening day of four consecutive seasons, following Shearer's old England strike partner Teddy Sheringham from 1992-93 to 1995-96.

Liverpool's early opener was swiftly cancelled out by a brilliant Jack Harrison strike.

Virgil van Dijk headed the hosts back ahead in the 20th minute but was uncharacteristically culpable with a horrible error that let in Patrick Bamford for Leeds' second equaliser.

Salah then continued an electrifying start by smashing in his 51st Premier League goal in the 33rd minute.

