July 24, 2020
Poshan
Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Wins FWA Footballer Of The Year Award

After leading Liverpool to their first title in 30 years, Jordan Henderson has been named the FWA Footballer of the Year for 2019-20.

Omnisport 24 July 2020
Playing arguably the best football of his career, England midfielder JOrdan Henderson was influential in leading Liverpool in a dominant campaign.
2020-07-24T14:57:13+0530

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been named the Football Writers' Association's (FWA) Footballer of the Year.

The Reds won the Premier League title with seven games to spare, ending a 30-year wait for their 19th top-flight championship.

Playing arguably the best football of his career, England midfielder Henderson was influential in leading the side in a dominant campaign.

The FWA revealed Henderson, who has been out with a knee injury since early July, secured more than a quarter of the votes.

Team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane were in contention, along with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. Liverpool pair Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold also had votes cast in their favour.

