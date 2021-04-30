ZIM Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: Pakistan Eye Massive First Innings Total Against Zimbabwe

Well, it followed the predicted script. Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor, standing up for injured Sean Williams, won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan at Harare Sports Club on Thursday as the two-match Test series kicked off with much promise following the thrilling T20 International series. But Zimbabwe's joy ended there. By the close of Day 1's play, they already conceded 103 runs without taking a Pakistan wicket after managing just 176 in their first innings. Pakistan openers Imran Butt and Abid Ali were unbeaten on 43 and 56 runs respectively. Debutant Roy Kaia impressed with a 94 ball 48, but none of Zimbabwe's players look equipped to face Pakistan's pace attack as Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali took four wickets each. Another Zimbabwean who will have fond memories of the day is umpire Langton Rusere, who became the first Black African to stand in a Test match. The visitors will look to post a massive first innings total. Follow Day 2 updates and cricket scores of the first Test match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan here:

