Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4: WI Look To Consolidate Against SL

Rain continued to play spoilsport in Antigua. Only 42.1 overs were bowled on Day 3 as Sri Lanka moved closer to West Indies' first innings total of 354. At the close of play Wednesday, Sri Lanka were 250/8 in 103.1 overs with Pathum Nissanka and Lasith Embuldeniya on 49 off 119 and 0 off 11 respectively. Follow Day 4 live updates and cricket scores of the second Test match between West Indies and Sri Lanka here:

