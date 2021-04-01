April 01, 2021
Poshan
Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4: WI Look To Consolidate Against SL

Follow Day 4 updates and live scores of the second Test cricket match between West Indies and Sri Lanka

Outlook Web Bureau 01 April 2021
Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4: WI Look To Consolidate Against SL
Captains Kraigg Brathwaite and Dimuth Karunaratne. Sri Lanka are looking for their maiden Test series win in West Indies
Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4: WI Look To Consolidate Against SL
outlookindia.com
2021-04-01T17:50:50+05:30

Rain continued to play spoilsport in Antigua. Only 42.1 overs were bowled on Day 3 as Sri Lanka moved closer to West Indies' first innings total of 354. At the close of play Wednesday, Sri Lanka were 250/8 in 103.1 overs with Pathum Nissanka and Lasith Embuldeniya on 49 off 119 and 0 off 11 respectively. Follow Day 4 live updates and cricket scores of the second Test match between West Indies and Sri Lanka here:

Live Scorecard | Cricket News



