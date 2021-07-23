The curtains officially go up on Tokyo Olympics Friday evening. Japan is set to showcase its culture and technological might during the opening ceremony which will be held in front of an empty National Stadium. (LIVE STREAMING | DAY 2 INDIA SCHEDULE | NEWS)

4:32 PM IST: And we are live with the ceremony: Stay tuned for some world-class and pyrotechnics displays.

4:30 PM IST: The ceremony is about to start in few minutes. India will enter 21st at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony as per the Gojuon — Japan’s fifty-sound phonetic order. The parade of the nations as always will start with Greece

4:30 PM IST: Stage is set for the Games to start

4:21 PM IST: Manpreet Singh and MC Mary Kom are ready to lead the Indian contingent.

Japan and the International Olympic Committee have shown tremendous resolve in hosting the Summer Games that was postponed by a year due to a pandemic. The COVID virus still lurks at every nook and corner and that means the organisers and nations participating in the opening ceremony marchpast have taken extra precautions.

Boxing legend Mary Kom and hockey captain Manpreet Singh will lead out the Indian contingent during the Parade of Nations. About 20 athletes will represent India at the marchpast. Six officials, including coaches will also join the ceremony.

The number of oath-takers has also been extended from three to six – two athletes, two coaches and two judges. This is in line with the IOC's and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee’s drive towards gender equality.



The theme of the ceremony is "United by Emotion." Tokyo 2020 is indeed an emotional occasion. Athletes have toiled for over four years to achieve the ultimate prize sports has to offer. But these Games go much beyond that.



In the Opening Ceremony, Tokyo 2020 hopes to reaffirm the role of sport and the value of the Olympic Games, to express gratitude and admiration for the efforts we all made together over the past year, and also to bring a sense of hope for the future.

