Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy: When And Where To Watch Semifinal Matches Live

In-form Saurashtra face an uphill task against Tamil Nadu, while Himachal Pradesh hold the edge over Services in the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. Check matches and telecast details.

Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy: When And Where To Watch Semifinal Matches Live
Saurashtra's Prerak Mankad hit a match-winning 77 not out off 72 balls against Vidarbha in their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 quarter-final match. | Courtesy: BCCI

Trending

Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy: When And Where To Watch Semifinal Matches Live
outlookindia.com
2021-12-23T15:54:13+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 3:54 pm

After registering easy wins in their respective last-eight outings, Saurashtra run into an equally dominant Tamil Nadu, while Himachal Pradesh face Services in the sem-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. Both the matches will be televised live and fans can also stream online. (More Cricket News)

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 matches are being telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming is available on Disney+ Hotstar. Both the semi-finals will be played in Jaipur, at two different venues.

Match Details

Semi-final 1: Himachal Pradesh vs Services at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Match starts at 9:00 AM IST.
Semi-final 2: Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra at KL Saini Ground. Match starts at 9:00 AM IST.

Previews

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

First Semi-final: Himachal Pradesh vs Services

While Services decimated Kerala at KL Saini Ground to make it to the last four of the national ODI championship for the first time ever, the Rishi Dhawan-led Himachal notched up a five-wicket win over Uttar Pradesh at Sawai Mansingh.

Himachal's morale would have received a big boost after their convincing win over Uttar Pradesh. For them, a lot would depend on how the last match’s hero and opener Prashant Chopra fares.

Another important cog in their wheel is Nikhil Gangta. But their middle-order, comprising the likes of Rishi Dhawan, Amit Kumar, Sumeet Verma and Akash Vasisth, needs to pull its weight for the team to make a match of it.

Pacer Vinay Galetiya, who wreaked havoc against UP, would be raring to go once again, but needs support from the likes of Dhawan, medium-pacers Siddharth Sharma, Pankaj Jaiswal and left-arm orthodox spinner Mayank Dagar.

Himachal Pradesh Squad: Rishi Dhawan (c), Amit Kumar, Amit Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Nikhil Gangta, Arpit Guleria, Shubham Arora, Akash Vasisht, Pankaj Jaiswal, Sumeet Verma, Gurvinder Singh, Priyanshu Khanduri , Ayush Jamwal, Sidharth Sharma.

For services, the experienced duo of opener Ravi Chauhan and skipper Rajat Paliwal holds the key. If Services have to set a target or chase a big score, then the two will have to make a significant contribution.

On the bowling front, medium-pacer Diwesh Pathania would need to play a vital role along with Pal Raj Bahadur, G Rahul Singh and 27-year old off-spinner Pulkit Narang. Come Friday, Services could very well spring a surprise.

Services Squad: Varun Choudhary, Gaurav Kochar, Lakhan Singh, Devender Lohchab, Shakti Malviya, Mohit Ahlawat, Pulkit Narang, Rajat Paliwal (c), Diwesh Pathania, Mumtaz Qadir, Rahul Singh, Pal Raj Bahadur, Ravi Chauhan, Shivam Tiwari, Trivendra Kumar, Vikas Umesh Yadav, Jayjeet Jaiswal, Lovekesh Kumar, Ashish Nuniwal, Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Abhishek Tiwari.

Second Semi-final: Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra

In the quarter-finals, Tamil Nadu hammered Karnataka by 151 runs at KL Saini Ground, while Saurashtra humbled Vidarbha by seven wickets at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

For Saurashtra, their biggest asset is the form of the middle-order comprising the experienced Sheldon Jackson, Prerak Mankad and Arpit Vasavada. The trio can take any good attack apart on their day, including Tamil Nadu's strong and varied one.

Their formidable bowling attack, led by skipper Jaydev Unadkat, comprises young India seamer Chetan Sakriya and the duo can wreak havoc at the start and also at the death. However, Saurashtra openers Vishwaraj Jadeja and young Harvik Desai, would need to get runs under their belt and would be eyeing for a big knock in the crunch game.

Saurashtra: Jaydev Unadkat (c), Parth Bhut , Yuvraj Chudasama, Sheldon Jackson, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Devang Karamta , Prerak Mankad, Kishan Parmar, Snell Patel, Arpit Vasavada, Himalaya Barad, Parth Chauhan , Harvik Desai, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Kamlesh Makvana, Pranav Nandha , Kushang Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Samarth Vyas.

For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions Tamil Nadu, the role of opener N Jagadeesan, who hit a superb hundred in the quarters, would be key and the start he provides with B Aparajith will have a say in the team's fortunes. Even the other batters including R Sai Kishore, who was promoted up the order, skipper Dinesh Karthik, the reliable Aparajith and Baba Indrajith can tear into Saurashtra's bowling and given the form they have been in, a big score looks imminent.

Tamil Nadu has two other players, who can change the match's complexion in a jiffy -- the burly M Shahrukh Khan, who has been making headlines, and all-rounder Vijay Shankar. On the bowling front, TN's troika of spinners -- Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and Washington Sundar, on a comeback trail, can be more than a handful for the Saurashtra batters.

Tamil Nadu Squad: Vijay Shankar, N Jagadeesan (c), Murugan Ashwin, Kaushik Gandhi, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Hari Nishanth, Baba Indrajith, Dinesh Karthik, Jagatheesan Kousik, M Mohammed, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Sandeep Warrier, Sanjay Yadav, P Saravana Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, R Silambarasan, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Washington Sundar, Baba Aparajith.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Jaipur Cricket Live streaming Cricket - Domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Virat Kohli's India Have Firepower To Match South Africa, Says Ravi Shastri

Virat Kohli's India Have Firepower To Match South Africa, Says Ravi Shastri

FIH Hockey Rankings: India Men To Finish 2021 In Third Spot, Women Drop To Ninth

SA Vs IND: Cheteshwar Pujara Confident India Will Do Well Against South Africa

18 Indian Football Referees Selected In FIFA's International List For 2022

IPL 2021: Brian Lara, Dale Steyn Join Sunrisers Hyderabad Support Staff

IPL 2022 Auction: BCCI Sets Dates For Indian Premier League Mega Auction - Report

Badminton Yearender 2021: PV Sindhu's Journey To Greatness, Kidambi Srikanth's Resurgence

Live Streaming, India Vs South Africa Cricket Series: Where To See Live - Full Details And Complete Schedule

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Michael Vaughan Tells England To 'Get Nasty'

AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Michael Vaughan Tells England To 'Get Nasty'

Serie A Wrap: Inter Milan Take Control Of Italian League, End 2021 With Win

Serie A Wrap: Inter Milan Take Control Of Italian League, End 2021 With Win

Ligue 1 Wrap: Lionel Messi's Misfiring PSG Escape With Late 1-1 Draw Vs Lorient

Ligue 1 Wrap: Lionel Messi's Misfiring PSG Escape With Late 1-1 Draw Vs Lorient

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 3rd Test: Justin Langer Backs Struggling Marcus Harris

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 3rd Test: Justin Langer Backs Struggling Marcus Harris

Read More from Outlook

Ludhiana Explosion | Here's What Happened Inside The District Court

Ludhiana Explosion | Here's What Happened Inside The District Court

Outlook Web Desk / The explosion reportedly took place inside the washroom at a time when the district court was functioning, ripping through the building.

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Outlook Web Desk / State governments have announced Covid-19 guidelines for travellers from ‘at risk’ countries in an attempt to curb the super spread of the Omicron variant.

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2022 Mega Auction - Report

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2022 Mega Auction - Report

Jayanta Oinam / With IPL becoming a team-team tournament from the 2022 edition, the mega auction will become even bigger.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement