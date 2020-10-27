Live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020: Where To Watch Live

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad clash in Dubai on Tuesday. Both teams will be desperate for full points as DC are looking for a two-two finish on the IPL 2020 table while SRH still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs, most likely as the fourth and last team. Delhi Capitals have 14 points from 11 matches while Sunrisers Hyderabad are on eight from as many games. Only a win can keep SRH afloat. (POINTS TABLE | SCENARIOS | SCHEDULE & RESULTS)



The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL match in Dubai can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live coverage of the match will start at 7.30 PM IST. Live streaming will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. The match will also be available on Reliance Jio TV. Visit their website for more details.Check out Airtel for offers.



IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Star has the global rights for TV and online. IPL fans can watch SRH vs DC live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.



It's a desperate situation for David Warner's SRH. They have to win all their three games from here on and having defeated Delhi Capitals for their first win in IPL 2020, nothing is impossible. In the first-leg clash, Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson contributed with the bat to help SRH score to 162 for four wickets. Then Rashid Khan took three wickets for 14 to restrict DC to 147 for seven. SRH have run hot and cold in this tournament. They are coming off a horror defeat against Kings XI Punjab. Chasing 127 for a win, SRH were all out for 114.



Delhi Capitals, which had a dream run in the first half of the tournament, are suddenly looking shaky. Shreyas Iyer's team has suffered two back to back defeats against Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. DC have the depth and balance and these defeats can only be seen as minor blemishes. Iyer said there were lessons learnt from the two defeats and one can expect DC to come hard at Sunrisers Hyderabad at a very crucial stage of the tournament. watch SRH vs DC live.

