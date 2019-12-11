December 11, 2019
Poshan
Live Streaming Of Odisha FC Vs Hyderabad FC: Where To Watch Live ISL Football Match?

Currently bottom of the ISL table, Hyderabad FC visit the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium to face lowly-placed Odisha FC in their upcoming 2019-20 Indian Super League football fixture. Live streaming available on digital platforms.

Ahead of the ISL match against Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC head coach Josep Gombau discussed about his tactical style, bordered around a pragmatic approach.
Seventh-placed Odisha FC host bottom-placed Hyderabad FC in their upcoming 2019-20 Indian Super League fixture, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, on December 11. The ISL football match will be live streamed too.

Ahead of the match, Odisha FC head coach Josep Gombau discussed about his tactical style, bordered around a pragmatic approach.

"Tomorrow is a crucial match. It is a massive game for us. It’s all or nothing. We are with a chance to get to nine points and we are close to fighting for the play-offs as well. It is important to take this mentality and not add pressure on yourselves," he said.

Ahead of the match, Hyderabad FC head coach Phil Brown spoke about Odisha FC and said that his team can overturn their recent run of form.

"We respect Odisha, their coach and players, but we are just round the corner from a good run. As a coach, it's my responsibility to make sure that players don't get frustrated with results because of the way we play but I don't think they are [frustrated]," he said.

"Odisha enjoy keeping possession in their games but possession doesn't necessarily win you games, taking the opportunities certainly does and that's what we will be trying to do tomorrow (Wednesday) night," he added.

When is the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Odisha FC Vs Hyderabad FC?

Indian Super League 2019-20's Odisha FC Vs Hyderabad FC fixture takes place at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, on 7:30 PM IST, December 11.

Where to watch the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Odisha FC Vs Hyderabad FC?

Star Sports will broadcast Odisha FC Vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League 2019-20 match live, on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD.

Where to see live streaming of Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Odisha FC Vs Hyderabad FC?

The live streaming of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Odisha FC Vs Hyderabad FC will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

