Live Streaming Of Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC: Where To Watch Live ISL Football Match?

Eighth-placed Kerala Blasters take on fourth-ranked Jamshedpur FC in their upcoming 2019-20 Indian Super League fixture, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on December 13, 7:30 PM IST. The ISL football match will be live streaming too.

Live Blog | Football News

Kerala Blasters have been a complete mess this season, with the side crashing to set-pieces. Ahead of the match, head coach Eelco Schattorie said, "That (conceding late goals) has to do with the quality that you have in the team. One of the first things in team meetings at my previous clubs, one thing I keep repeating is that there has to be a mindset to have double alertness."

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC head coach Antonio Iriondo praised his upcoming opponent. He said, "Kerala are a good team. They have be unlucky in the first part of the season due to factors like injuries. They try to play football, they have a good style. In these kinds of short leagues, you don’t have too much time."

When is the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC?

Indian Super League 2019-20's Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC fixture takes place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on 7:30 PM IST, December 13.

Where to watch the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC?

Star Sports will broadcast Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC Indian Super League 2019-20 match live, on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD.

Where to see live streaming of Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC?

The live streaming of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.