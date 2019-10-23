Poshan
Live Streaming Of ISL Match Between FC Goa Vs Chennaiyin: Where To See Live Match

Sergio Lobera's FC Goa will begin their Indian Super League 2019-20 campaign against former champions Chennaiyin FC on October 23. Here are the live streaming details.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 October 2019
The Gaurs will be aiming to start their new campaign with a win. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin will be aiming for better things this season after a bottom-placed finish last time.
2019-10-23T14:37:47+0530

2018-19 runners up, FC Goa will begin their Indian Super League 2019-20 season against Chennaiyin FC, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Margao), on October 23.

(Preview | Football News)

The Gaurs will be aiming to start their new campaign with a win. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin will be aiming for better things this season after a bottom-placed finish last time.

Goa have retained plenty of key players on their roster, and will be expecting to continue their momentum from last season. Chennaiyin have been rebuilding since preseason, and will be hoping to prove a point.

Both managers, Sergio Lobera and John Gregory, are also in their third season with their respective clubs.

When Is the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin?

FC Goa host Chennaiyin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Margao) on October 23, at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to follow the live updates of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between FC Goa Vs Chennaiyin?

Outlook will be providing the live updates of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between FC Goa Vs Chennaiyin HERE.

Where to watch the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin?

Star Sports will broadcast FC Goa Vs Chennaiyin Indian Super League 2019-20 match live, on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD.

Where to see live streaming of Indian Super League 2019-20 match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin?

The live streaming of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between FC Goa Vs Chennaiyin will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

