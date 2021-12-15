Live Streaming Of India Vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Where To See IND Vs PAK Live

Joint Asian Champions Trophy defending champions, India and Pakistan will renew their hockey rivalry on December 17 (Friday) with a preliminary round clash of the 2021 edition in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (More Hockey News)

The hockey giant shared the honours in the 2018 edition after rain spoiled the final in Muscat, Oman. It was supposed to be their fourth face off in the Asian Champions Trophy final, after 2011, 2012 and 2016.

Since then, India and Pakistan hockey teams have witnessed contrasting fortunes. While India have ended their Olympic medal drought, Pakistan have failed to make the cut for two successive Games.

The match will be telecast live. Here's all you need to know about the IND vs PAK hockey match:

Preview

Despite their recent slump, Pakistan remain one of the hockey powerhouses and can surprise any team on their day. They are also the three-time Asian Champions Trophy winners, an honour they share with India.

Both the teams started the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 respective campaigns with stalemates. While India played out a 2-2 draw with South Korea in their opener, Pakistan were held to a goalless draw by Japan in their first game on Tuesday.

But the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists mauled hosts Bangladesh 9-0 in their second round-robin match on Wednesday.

South Korea are the other team in the five-team continental tournament, which is being organised by the Asian Hockey Federation. Malaysia withdrew from the tournament. The final is scheduled for December 22.

Head-to-head

India and Pakistan have met 175 times since they competed against each other for the first time in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics final as independent nations. India won that gold medal match 1-0, but Pakistan have dominated the head-to-head record. And despite India's recent domination in the rivalry, Pakistan still lead the head-to-head record, 82-62.

In the Asian Champions Trophy, India lead 4-2 in eight meetings.

Match details

Match: 2021 Men's Asian Champions Trophy, preliminary round match between India and Pakistan

Date: December 17 (Friday), 2021

Time: 3:00 PM IST/3:30 PM local

Venue: Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Telecast details

India vs Pakistan match in Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and DD Sports TV channels in India.

India vs Pakistan match in Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

All the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 matches will also be streamed live on the watch.hockey app.

Squads

India: Goalkeepers - Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera; Defenders - Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor; Midfielders - Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh; Forwards - Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra.

Head Coach: Graham Reid.

Pakistan: Goalkeepers - Waqar, Abdullah Ishtiaq; Defenders - Mubashir Ali, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Tazeem ul Hassan, Muhammad Abdullah, Aqeel Ahmed; Midfielders - Abu Bakar Mahmood, Moin Shakeel, Hamad-ud-Din Anjum, Ghazanfar Ali, Azfar Yaqoob; Forwards - Mohammad Umar Bhatta, Ali Shan, Ejaz Ahmed, Rana Waheed, Junaid Manzoor, Afraz, Ahmed Nadeem, Mohammad Salman Razzaq.

Head Coach: Khawaja Junaid.