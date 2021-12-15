Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of India Vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Where To See IND Vs PAK Live

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 match on Friday. Check squads, match preview, start time, TV channels, live streaming details here.

Live Streaming Of India Vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Where To See IND Vs PAK Live
India have unfinished business with Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy. | Courtesy: Twitter (@TheHockeyIndia)

Trending

Live Streaming Of India Vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Where To See IND Vs PAK Live
outlookindia.com
2021-12-15T22:36:39+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 10:36 pm

Joint Asian Champions Trophy defending champions, India and Pakistan will renew their hockey rivalry on December 17 (Friday) with a preliminary round clash of the 2021 edition in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (More Hockey News)

The hockey giant shared the honours in the 2018 edition after rain spoiled the final in Muscat, Oman. It was supposed to be their fourth face off in the Asian Champions Trophy final, after 2011, 2012 and 2016.

Since then, India and Pakistan hockey teams have witnessed contrasting fortunes. While India have ended their Olympic medal drought, Pakistan have failed to make the cut for two successive Games.

The match will be telecast live. Here's all you need to know about the IND vs PAK hockey match:

Preview

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Despite their recent slump, Pakistan remain one of the hockey powerhouses and can surprise any team on their day. They are also the three-time Asian Champions Trophy winners, an honour they share with India.

Both the teams started the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 respective campaigns with stalemates. While India played out a 2-2 draw with South Korea in their opener, Pakistan were held to a goalless draw by Japan in their first game on Tuesday.

But the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists mauled hosts Bangladesh 9-0 in their second round-robin match on Wednesday.

South Korea are the other team in the five-team continental tournament, which is being organised by the Asian Hockey Federation. Malaysia withdrew from the tournament. The final is scheduled for December 22.

Head-to-head

India and Pakistan have met 175 times since they competed against each other for the first time in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics final as independent nations. India won that gold medal match 1-0, but Pakistan have dominated the head-to-head record. And despite India's recent domination in the rivalry, Pakistan still lead the head-to-head record, 82-62.

In the Asian Champions Trophy, India lead 4-2 in eight meetings.

Match details

Match: 2021 Men's Asian Champions Trophy, preliminary round match between India and Pakistan
Date: December 17 (Friday), 2021
Time: 3:00 PM IST/3:30 PM local
Venue: Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Telecast details

India vs Pakistan match in Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and DD Sports TV channels in India.

India vs Pakistan match in Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

All the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 matches will also be streamed live on the watch.hockey app.

Squads

India: Goalkeepers - Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera; Defenders - Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor; Midfielders - Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh; Forwards - Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra.
Head Coach: Graham Reid.

Pakistan: Goalkeepers - Waqar, Abdullah Ishtiaq; Defenders - Mubashir Ali, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Tazeem ul Hassan, Muhammad Abdullah, Aqeel Ahmed; Midfielders - Abu Bakar Mahmood, Moin Shakeel, Hamad-ud-Din Anjum, Ghazanfar Ali, Azfar Yaqoob; Forwards - Mohammad Umar Bhatta, Ali Shan, Ejaz Ahmed, Rana Waheed, Junaid Manzoor, Afraz, Ahmed Nadeem, Mohammad Salman Razzaq.
Head Coach: Khawaja Junaid.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Dhaka Bangladesh Hockey Asian Champions Trophy (Hockey) Live streaming Preview Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC Clash In Crunch Match

ISL 2021-22: Heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC Clash In Crunch Match

South Africa Cricket Racism Report Names AB De Villiers, Mark Boucher, Graeme Smith

Neeraj Chopra 'A Very Strong Element' In India's Athletics Profile: Sebastian Coe

IFA Shield: Real Kashmir FC Beat Sreenidi Deccan In Thriller To Defend Title

Live Streaming, Pakistan Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: How To Watch PAK Vs WI Cricket Match

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Ride On Dilpreet Singh’s Hat-Trick To Rout Bangladesh 9-0

Cricket Controversy Unlimited: Virat Kohli Junks Sourav Ganguly's Captaincy Narrative

Sergio Aguero, Barcelona And Argentina Forward, Retires From Football Citing Health Issues

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

Advertisement

More from Sports

BWF World Championships 2021: HS Prannoy Drowns Daren Liew Enroute To Pre-Quarterfinals

BWF World Championships 2021: HS Prannoy Drowns Daren Liew Enroute To Pre-Quarterfinals

Live Streaming Of Ashes, 2nd Test: How To Watch AUS Vs ENG Day-night Match

Live Streaming Of Ashes, 2nd Test: How To Watch AUS Vs ENG Day-night Match

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22: Australia Go Into Adelaide With 8-0 Day-Night Record - Stats Highlights

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22: Australia Go Into Adelaide With 8-0 Day-Night Record - Stats Highlights

Indian Cricket's Captaincy Controversy: Virat Kohli Exposes 'Inaccuracies' In BCCI's Style Of Communication

Indian Cricket's Captaincy Controversy: Virat Kohli Exposes 'Inaccuracies' In BCCI's Style Of Communication

Read More from Outlook

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Durga Puja was particularly praised for its all-inclusive approach cutting across barriers of religion, gender and economic strata.

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

Harish Manav / As AAP is poised to head for the 2022 election without a CM face, Kejriwal's recent bout of promises of freebies and an over-bearing presence for the campaign have both drawn flak.

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Soumitra Bose / Virat Kohli will lead India in the upcoming Test series in South Africa but Rohit Sharma will be the full-time captain in the ODIs. Rohit will not be playing in the Tests.

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Naseer A Ganai / BJP Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal demands constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

Advertisement