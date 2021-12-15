Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Ride On Dilpreet Singh’s Hat-Trick To Rout Bangladesh 9-0

Apart from Dilpreet, Jarmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhayay, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Mor and Harmanpreet Singh, all got their names on the scoresheet against Bangladesh in Asian Champions Trophy on Wednesday.

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Ride On Dilpreet Singh’s Hat-Trick To Rout Bangladesh 9-0
India's hat-trick hero Dilpreet Singh in action against Bangladesh in an Asian Champions Trophy encounter in Dhaka on Wednesday. | Hockey India

Trending

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Ride On Dilpreet Singh’s Hat-Trick To Rout Bangladesh 9-0
outlookindia.com
2021-12-15T17:54:13+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 5:54 pm

Striker Dilpreet Singh slammed a hat-trick as defending champions and Olympic bronze-medallists India thrashed hosts Bangladesh 9-0 to register their first win in the Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament in Dhaka on Wednesday. (More Hockey News)

Dilpreet (12th, 22nd and 45th) scored three field goals for India, while Jarmanpreet Singh (33rd, 43rd) struck a brace from penalty corners situations. In between Lalit Upadhayay (28th) deflected in a variation from vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh's flick from a penalty corner.

Akashdeep Singh (54th) also found the net from a field effort before Mandeep Mor scored his debut goal for the country from a set-piece in the 55th minute. If that was not enough, Harmanpreet also put his name on the score sheet, perfectly converting India's 13th penalty corner in the 57th minute.

Playing their first tournament with some new players after the historic Tokyo Olympics campaign, the Manpreet Singh-led India had earlier drawn 2-2 against Korea in their tournament opener on Tuesday. India will next play arch-rivals Pakistan in the round-robin stage here on Friday.

Held to a draw by Korea in their lung-opener, the Indians came out with purpose against lowly Bangladesh and controlled the proceedings in the entire first two quarters. From the onset, India attacked constantly and in the process secured as many as eight penalty corners but could make use of just one.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Bangladesh played the waiting game and defended well with their goalkeeper Abu Nippon shinning bright in set piece situations. Bangladesh's stout defending could be gauged from the fact that India secured as many as eight penalty corners in the first 12 minutes but the Olympic bronze-medallists failed to breach the opponent's backline.

Seconds later, Dilpreet finally gave India the lead with a field strike after receiving a pass from skipper Manpreet from outside the circle. The second quarter continued in the same vein and India doubled their lead courtesy a defensive lapse from Bangladesh.

Bangladesh skipper Ashraful Islam was at fault as his wayward pass inside their own circle resulted in a free hit for India and Sumit Walmiki was quick to spot an unmarked Dilpreet inside the circle. The alert striker beautifully received the ball and slammed it into the far post with a reverse hit.

In the 28th minute, India tripled their lead when Lalit deflected in Harmanpreet's variation from a penalty corner. India extended their lead minutes after the change of ends when Jarmanpreet scored from a penalty corner.

Jarmanpreet was bang on target from another penalty corner variation in the 43rd minute before Dilpreet scored his third goal of the day two minutes later. The match was a completely one-sided affair as India mounted attacks after attacks on the Bangladesh goal.

Back into the team after being ignored from the Tokyo Olympics squad, Akashdeep answered his critics with a beautiful reverse hit field strike in the 54th minute. A minute later, Mandeep scored his first goal for the country and Harmanpreet rounded off the tally for India in the 57th minute by converting a penalty corner. 

Tags

PTI Manpreet Singh Dhaka India national football team Asian Champions Trophy (Hockey) Hockey Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Cricket Controversy Unlimited: Virat Kohli Junks Sourav Ganguly's Captaincy Narrative

Cricket Controversy Unlimited: Virat Kohli Junks Sourav Ganguly's Captaincy Narrative

Sergio Aguero, Barcelona And Argentina Forward, Retires From Football Citing Health Issues

BWF World Championships 2021: HS Prannoy Drowns Daren Liew Enroute To Pre-Quarterfinals

Live Streaming Of Ashes, 2nd Test: How To Watch AUS Vs ENG Day-night Match

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22: Australia Go Into Adelaide With 8-0 Day-Night Record - Stats Highlights

Virat Kohli 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit Sharma, 'No Communication With BCCI On ODI Captaincy Change'

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: It's India Vs Pakistan On March 6 - Full Schedule

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22: David Warner Fit For Adelaide Test, Jhye Richardson Replaces Josh Hazlewood In XI

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22: Perfect Day-Night Record Puts Australia Ahead Of England In 2nd Test

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22: Perfect Day-Night Record Puts Australia Ahead Of England In 2nd Test

Diego Alonso Replaces Oscar Tabarez As New Uruguay Football Team Head Coach

Diego Alonso Replaces Oscar Tabarez As New Uruguay Football Team Head Coach

Bayern Munich Vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Hat-trick Hero Serge Gnabry Inspires Bayern Win

Bayern Munich Vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Hat-trick Hero Serge Gnabry Inspires Bayern Win

Manchester City Vs Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22: Kevin De Bryune Stars In 7-0 Rout

Manchester City Vs Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22: Kevin De Bryune Stars In 7-0 Rout

Read More from Outlook

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Durga Puja was particularly praised for its all-inclusive approach cutting across barriers of religion, gender and economic strata.

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

Harish Manav / As AAP is poised to head for the 2022 election without a CM face, Kejriwal's recent bout of promises of freebies and an over-bearing presence for the campaign have both drawn flak.

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Soumitra Bose / Virat Kohli will lead India in the upcoming Test series in South Africa but Rohit Sharma will be the full-time captain in the ODIs. Rohit will not be playing in the Tests.

Leena Nair Follows 'Mentor' Nooyi's Path, Becomes CEO Of Chanel

Leena Nair Follows 'Mentor' Nooyi's Path, Becomes CEO Of Chanel

Outlook Web Desk / British-Indian Leena Nair became the global CEO of French luxury fashion brand Chanel after her 30-year career at Unilever. Here's a look at Nair and other Indians working as CEOs of global platforms.

Advertisement