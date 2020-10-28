Live Streaming Of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020: Where To Watch

Kolkata Knight Riders are under pressure to win full points in their remaining two games to stay in the reckoning for a spot in the IPL playoffs. First up, KKR face Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Thursday. CSK have no chance to qualify but can spoil KKR's party. The first-leg clash between CSK and KKR ended in a win for the purple shirts. Chennai made a mess of an easy chase and that could be reason enough to swear for some revenge. (POINTS | SCHEDULE)



Live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match will start from 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IPL 2020 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch CSK vs KKR on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels. Live streaming of CSK vs KKR will be on Disney+ Hotstar. Jio and Airtel also offer live streaming on smart phones.



KKR have been only a shade better than CSK in terms of performance in this edition of the IPL. With six wins and six defeats, KKR are fifth on the IPL table but they should consider themselves plain lucky to have won some games because their opponents made terrible mistakes. CSK threw away the first-leg match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Needing 69 runs from 48 balls with nine wickets in hand, CSK suffered a batting collapse to lose by 10 runs (target 168).



Sunil Narine and Andre Russell turned match-winners for KKR with spells that choked the CSK batsmen. KKR are sweating on Russell's availability. The burly West Indian all-rounder has been a major flop this season and is now nursing an injury. His withdrawal from the Lankan Premier League earlier this week is a clear signal that all is not well with Russell. If he plays, it will be Sunil Narine's 350th T20 game.



With nothing to lose, CSK can play spoilsport. And they have already hurt the formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous game. CSK beat RCB by eight wickets in Dubai on Sunday. After Sam Curran's 3 for 19 and Deepak Chahar's 2 for 31 wrecked RCB's strong batting line-up, young Ruturaj Gaikwad, who made his IPL debut this season, scored an unbeaten 65 to lead CSK's reply to RCB's 145 for six wickets. Ambati Rayudu (39 off 27 balls) and MS Dhoni (19 not out off 21 balls) then steered CSK to an easy win with eight balls to spare.



Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have clashed 22 times in IPL. CSK have won 13 times and KKR eight. One match did not produce a result. Watch CSK vs KKR live.









