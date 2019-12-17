Live Streaming Of Aizawl FC Vs Chennai City: When And Where To Watch Live I-League Football Match

Aizawl FC face Chennai City in their upcoming 2019-20 I-League fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, on December 17. The match will be live streamed via digital platforms.

(FOOTBALL NEWS)

The hosts have won a fixture, lost one and drawn another in this campaign. Ahead of the fixture, head coach Stanley Rozario said, "Many young talented players were promoted to the senior team from our academy and it is very difficult for me to change the squad for every match, so I keep continuing the same team."

"But two new foreigners were put into the mix against Neroca FC and Indian Arrows. In upcoming matches, I may bring some fresh legs," he added.

Meanwhile, Chennai City have lost one and won one in this season. Head coach Akbar Nawas said, "We are a very new team as a lot of players have left. We had some injuries as well which included 'Fito' whose services we did not have in the last match. It is still a learning curve for us and it will take some time for us to get the continuity like the bigger clubs like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal."

Aizawl FC are currently fifth in the table, with Chennai City at seventh.

When is the I-League 2019-20 match between Aizawl FC Vs Chennai City?

I-League 2019-20's Aizawl FC Vs Chennai City is at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, on December 17, 5:00 PM IST.

Where to watch and live stream the I-League 2019-20 match between Aizawl FC Vs Chennai City?

I-League 2019-20's Aizawl FC Vs Chennai City will be broadcasted and live streamed by DSport.