Live Streaming, Manchester United Vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20, Old Trafford: Where To See Live Football

Manchester United will be counting on lady luck as they face leaders Liverpool in their Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on October 20. Here are the live streaming details.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 October 2019
Manchester United will be aiming to change their fortune with a win against Liverpool.
2019-10-20T13:41:48+0530

Manchester United host leaders Liverpool in a Premier League 2019-20 fixture at Old Trafford, on October 20, 9:00 PM IST.

(PREVIEW)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a huge task on hand after seeing his United side register only two wins in eight fixtures and currently meandering in 14th position. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's side is currently on fire and board a 100% win record this season in the league.

United have Paul Pogba and David de Gea out injured, with Luke Shaw's fitness a doubt. Aaron Wan-Bissaka's fitness is also in doubt, with Diogo Dalot also absent. Sergio Romero is expected to slot in for De Gea. Also, Anthony Martial starting the match is 50% due to thigh injury.

Liverpool only have Nathaniel Clyne missing due to injury, meanwhile Alisson is expected to make a comeback in the starting XI.

When does the Manchester United Vs Liverpool Premier League match start?

The Manchester United Vs Liverpool Premier League match starts at 9:00 PM IST, at Old Trafford on October 20.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United Vs Liverpool Premier League match?

Star Sports will telecast the Manchester United Vs Liverpool match.

Where will the live streaming of Manchester Vs Liverpool Premier League match be available?

The live streaming of Manchester United Vs Liverpool Premier League match will be live streamed via Hotstar.

Where will the pre-match developments and match report of Manchester United Vs Liverpool Premier League fixture be available?

The Manchester United Vs Liverpool Premier League match will be available here.

