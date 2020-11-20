Live Streaming, ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC Vs Mumbai City FC: Where To See Live Online

After a process of necessary abrasion and re-calibration, NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC will aim to change their fortunes in the Indian Super League (ISL) Season 7 as they clash at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

The two sides, between them, have featured just thrice in the knockout stages so far. But this season, the two Spanish gaffers Gerard Nus and Sergio Lobera will go all out in the hope of changing the narrative. That both are exponents of attacking football means the fans are likely in for a treat.

After finishing ninth last season, NorthEast United have gone for an overhaul and have made a whopping 19 signings. The acquisition of good foreign recruits along with youthful Indian talent may just be what the Highlanders need to push them into the top half of the table. “We want to be competitive and strong. We want to be a team that fights and does not give up,” said NEUFC coach Gerard Nus.

The Highlanders have managed to qualify for the play-offs just once in the last six seasons and are currently on a 14-match winless streak (6 draws and 8 losses) from the previous season. Their opening fixture of the new season wouldn’t be an easy affair. “We know about the strengths they (Mumbai) have assembled. We need to put more attention on ourselves and will take it one game at a time,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City will be looking for signs that they are ready to mount a sustained challenge for their first piece of silverware.

“This will be a difficult game. This will be the most competitive season as there are many good teams. I am working hard with my players. At the end of the season, our fans should be happy with our performances,” said Lobera, who was the backbone of FC Goa’s meteoric rise in ISL over last 3 years, but now wears the sky blue colours of Mumbai City.

“We play attacking football. In this scenario, it’s not easy working in such a short span. It’s a challenge and we need to adapt to different circumstances,” stated the 43-year-old, who credited the club and its owners City Football Group for providing the team with the best facilities in the bio-bubble.

Check match details -- live streaming, TV listing, likely XIs and squads:

Match: Second match of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, between NorthEast United and Mumbai City FC.

Date: November 21 (Saturday), 2020

Time: Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.

TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.

Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

ISL live action will be shown live and can be streamed live in 82 territories across the world.

Check worldwide coverage details HERE.

Likely playing XIs:

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy, Gurjinder Kumar, Benjamin Lambot, Wayne Vaz, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla

Mumbai City: Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Tondonba Ngasepam, Mandar Rao Dessai, Sarthak Golui, Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Hernan Santana, Adam le Fondre

Squads:

NorthEast United: Goalkeepers - Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka; Defenders - Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan; Midfielders - Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela; Forwards - Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Khumanthem Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika.

Mumbai City: Goalkeepers - Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Vikram Singh, Phurba Lachenpa; Defenders - Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Ngasepam, Sarthak Golui, Amey Ranawade, Mohamad Rakip, Mehtab Singh, Hmingthanmawia (Valpuia); Midfielders - Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Herman Santana, Rowllin Borges, Farukh Choudhary, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Ningthoujam, Asif Khan, Bipin Thounajam, Pranjal Bhumij, Sourav Das, Vikram Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Forwards - Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre.

