Live Streaming, India vs South Africa 1st Test At Visakhapatnam -- Where To See Live Cricket

Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin are returning to India's Test XI after long gaps. Both players were nursing injuries. Skipper Virat Kohli said wicketkeeper Saha will replace the inconsistent and often reckless Rishabh Pant while off-spinner Ashwin will team up with Ravindra Jadeja for the first India vs South Africa Test match starting in Visakhapatnam on October 2. The match will be live streamed on Hotstar. For full coverage, click here https://www.outlookindia.com/sports/cricket)

All eyes will be on limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who is trying to cement his place in the longest format. With no Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul, Rohit will open with Mayank Agarwal. Rohit was in tremendous form during the 2019 Cricket World Cup in UK where he scored five centuries. Now it's time to improve his Test record. In 27 Tests, he has made 1585 runs at 39.62 while he is the owner of more than 10,000 runs in limited overs cricket.

After starting the ICC Test Championship with a 2-0 clean sweep against the West Indies, India are the overwhelming favourites against South Africa, who have come with a new-look squad. Only five players, including captain Faf du Plessis, were part of the squad that received a 3-0 hammering from India four years ago. Batsmen Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma were amongst the runs in the warm-up and that should give them confidence ahead of the game.

Where to see live cricket?

Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster for the India vs South Africa series, will provide exclusive live coverage.

Which TV channels to watch live?

You can tune into Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Where to see live streaming?

Log into HOTSTAR from desktop or download the APP for your mobile experience.

Full schedule of India vs South Africa Test series

1st Test - From October 2, Visakhapatnam (starts 9:30 AM IST)

2nd Test - From October 10, Pune (starts 9:30 AM IST)

3rd Test - From October 19, Ranchi (starts 9:30 AM IST)

1st ODI - Dharamsala, March 12, 2020

2nd ODI - Lucknow, March 15, 2020

3rd ODI - Kolkata, March 18, 2020