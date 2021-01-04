New Zealand Vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test Day 3, Christchurch

A 215-run unbeaten stand between Kane Williamson and Henry Henry Nicholls sucked all the joy out of Pakistan as New Zealand inched closer to the visitors' first innings total of 297 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Pakistan will need to produce probably their best fight of the tour, with the ball first, then with the bat in the second Test, to save the series. Follow live score and updates of Day 3 here:

