The very demanding tour of Australia is on its final leg with just 10 days of cricket left, theoretically. If one considers the emerging trends, the remaining two matches can be wrapped up within days. But neither side would entertain such a thought considering the stakes at play. It's 1-1 after one-sided matches in Adelaide and Melbourne, and now the Sydney showdown. Expect a thriller at the SCG. Get here live cricket scores and live updates of Australia vs India, third Test, Day 1:

6:02 AM IST: Here is a summary so far in the build-up for this match. Firstly there was a controversy over alleged COVID-19 breach and then reports emerged India not willing to travel to Brisbane. Hosts, who are yet to cross 200-run mark in this series, were desperate to include David Warner. Warner looked rusty and departed early giving India much needed boost.

5:54 AM IST: Update from Sydney, covers are coming off, Play to start shortly.

Oh! Wait it has started raining again. Covers are back on and Teams are huddled inside the dressing rooms

5:51 AM IST: As we wait for covers to coe off at Sydney, an update from Football and more importantly from Manchester Derby: City have defeated United and secured a 2-0 win

5:35 AM IST: Rain has stopped play !!! This was predicted and anticipated, one of the many interruptions that we might expect today. Summary so far has been

Australia: 21/1 (7.1) Will Pucovski 14, Marnus Labuschagne 2, Mohd Siraj 1/7, Jasprit Bumrah 0/14

5:26 AM IST: Onus now on Will Pucovski and Marnus Labuchagne to stedy Australia. Pucovski has looked good. He has been tested by short ball by the Indian pacers. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohd Siraj have bowled short to him. Remember he is coming of a concussion. The debutant has handled the pressure well till now and had kept the scoreboard ticking. AUs 18/1 (6) Will Pucovski 11, Marnus Labuchagne 2



5:19 AM IST: India Have struck. Mohammed Siraj gets big wicket of David Warner. Australia 6/1. The ball was angled across and Warner tries to drive hard. Cheteshwar Pujara takes a good catch in slips.



5:11 AM IST: Mohammed Siraj gives away 5 runs in the first over. David Warner has shown the positive intent from the first ball he faced. He might be half-fit but Australia are looking to him to resolve their batting woes. Couple of the first ball. Meanwhile, Will Pucovski also gets off the mark.

5:06 AM IST: A steady start for Jasprit Bumrah. Impeccable line and length. Just one short ball to welcome Will Pucovski to the Test cricket. David Warner to face Mohammed Siraj next.

4:59 AM IST: David Warner is back for the hosts and walks in with the debutant Will Pucovski. Australia are still looking for their ideal playing XI. Jasprit Bumrah to start for India.

4:55 AM IST: Navdeep Saini has been just handed the Test cap by Jasprit Bumrah.

4:51 AM IST: With the Brisbane Test still uncertain, the Sydney match becomes pivotal. Read match preview HERE.

4:45 AM IST: Here are the playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.



India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

4:43 AM IST: Australia to bat first. Will Pucovski set to make debut. Travis Head misses out.

