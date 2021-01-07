AUS Vs IND, 3rd Test, Sydney: Navdeep Saini Gets His Cap - Watch

Navdeep Saini became India’s 299th Test cricketer when he was handed his cap in a ceremony by none other than Jasprit Bumrah before the start of Sydney Test. LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS

Pacer Navdeep Saini is the direct replacement for Umesh Yadav, who got injured during the second Test in Melbourne.

Congratulations @navdeepsaini96. He realises his dream of playing Test cricket for #TeamIndia today. A proud holder of ðÂÂ§¢ 299 and he receives it from @Jaspritbumrah93. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zxa5LGJEen — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

Rain has stopped play in the opening session of the third Test.

Australia are 21 for one in 7.1 overs when play was interrupted at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj sent back the returning David Warner (5) to give India their first breakthrough before the heavens opened up.

Earlier, Australia won the toss against India and opted to bat in the third and penultimate match of the four-match series.

For Australia, opener Warner came back into the team with Pucovski making his debut at the expense of Travis Head.

