AUS Vs IND, 3rd Test, Sydney: Navdeep Saini Gets His Cap - Watch

January 07, 2021
Corona
Saini became India’s 299th Test cricketer when he was handed his cap in a ceremony by Jasprit Bumrah before the start of Sydney Test.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 January 2021
Navdeep Saini and Jasprit Bumrah
Screengrab: Twitter
2021-01-07T06:30:44+05:30

Navdeep Saini became India’s 299th Test cricketer when he was handed his cap in a ceremony by none other than Jasprit Bumrah before the start of Sydney Test.  LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS
Pacer Navdeep Saini is the direct replacement for Umesh Yadav, who got injured during the second Test in Melbourne.

Rain has stopped play in the opening session of the third Test.
Australia are 21 for one in 7.1 overs when play was interrupted at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj sent back the returning David Warner (5) to give India their first breakthrough before the heavens opened up.

Earlier, Australia won the toss against India and opted to bat in the third and penultimate match of the four-match series.

For Australia, opener Warner came back into the team with Pucovski making his debut at the expense of Travis Head.

