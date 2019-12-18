India Vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Carnage At Vizag As IND Set 388-Run Target For WI

Well, this has been some chastening experience for India. The West Indies, often the derided lot for their not-so-serious approach, are giving Virat Kohli & Co a serious reality check. India needed to play out of their skin to take the T20I series 2-1. And now, they are facing a distinct possibility of losing back-to-back bilateral ODI series at home for the first time in 15 years. It can happen today. Follow the second IND vs WI ODI match at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Scorecard | Cricket News

West Indies Innings; Target 388 Runs

6:05 PM IST: Deepak Chahar continues. Shai Hope hits the last ball for a four to mid-on. Seven runs from the over. WI - 15/0 (3). Lewis - 8; Hope - 6. They need 373 runs.

6:00 PM IST: Shardul Thakur, coming in for Shivam Dube, shares the new ball with Deepak Chahar. And a run-out chance goes begging. A direct hit from the bowler would have made Shai Hope struggle at the striker's end. A dot, then a single to square leg as Hope opens his account. A dot, and a huge shout for LBW. Inside edge, as it turns out. And the first boundary, beating a diving Rishabh Pant down the leg. Fine nick. A single to end the over. Eight runs from the over. WI - 8/0 (2). Lewis - 6; Hope - 1. They need 380 runs.

5:53 PM IST: A dot to Evin Lewis, then a single to short fine leg. It's happening. KL Rahul drops Shai Hope at second slip. Brilliant delivery to induce a fine nick, but only a dropped catch. Excellent first over. Just a single.

5:48 PM IST: Players are out for the Windies innings. Deepak Chahar to bowl the first over. Evin Lewis on strike. His opening partner is Shai Hope.

5:25 PM IST: With the series on the line at Vizag, openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul set the stage with a double-century stand then Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant gave the perfect finish with a late onslaught. Windies need 388 runs to win the series.

India Innings

5:18 PM IST: Last over and Keemo Paul on. A dot to Kedar Jadhav, then a four past point. A wide for height. One-handed shot and four to long-on. Jadhav loses control, but still a boundary. Another four to deep backward point. A dot. A single to long-on to finish the innings. 14 runs from the over. IND - 387/5 (50). Jadhav - 16; Jadeja - 0.

5:14 PM IST: Sheldon Cottrell on with his ninth over. Three singles, then a dot to Kedar Jadhav, who misses the fuller delivery. A dot, then a wide. And the WICKET. Shreyas Iyer walks. Caught behind. Slightest of tickle. He made 53 off 32. Good over for the Windies. Five runs. IND - 373/5 (49). Jadhav - 3.

5:09 PM IST: Keemo Paul returns for his sixth over. One leg bye and Shreyas Iyer takes a single, and he thinks it's fifty. Needs one more. WICKET. Rishabh Pant (39 off 16) holes out at sweeper cover, catch taken by Nicholas Pooran. Kedar Jadhav is the new man. Iyer takes a single off the fourth ball and reaches his fourth successive fifty. Five runs from the over. IND - 368/4 (48). Iyer - 51; Jadhav - 1.

5:03 PM IST: Roston Chase returns for his fifth over. He slips the ball. No ball. Free-hit, for Rishabh Pant. A single to deep cover. Missed opportunity for Pant. Shreyas Iyer hits the next ball for a six, over deep mid-wicket. Then, another. Full toss and to long-on. And fifty-run-stand in 19 balls. A four off the fourth ball to fine leg. Third six of the over, to long-on. And another one, to deep mid-wicket. 31 runs from the over. 55 in two overs. Absolute carnage from Delhi Capital duo. IND - 363/3 (47). Iyer - 48; Pant - 39.

4:57 PM IST: Sheldon Cottrell on with his eighth over. Ferocious pull shot from Rishabh Pant and six, over deep square leg boundary. a dot as Pant misses the shot. Review for LBW. There's an inside edge. A wild swing and a four to third man. Pant is one fire. Another six, to long-on. And Virat Kohli is happy. A slower delivery followed and a punch - four to deep extra cover. Another four, the same area. 24 runs from the over. IND - 332/3 (46). Iyer - 20; Pant - 38.

4:51 PM IST: Alzarri Joseph on with his ninth over. Shreyas Iyer takes a single to deep mid-wicket. A dot then Rishabh Pant hits a mighty six, over long-off. A dot, then a six. This time, not a biggie but still good enough to clear deep extra cover. A quick single to keep the strike. 14 runs from the over. IND - 308/3 (45). Iyer - 20; Pant - 14.

4:46 PM IST: Sheldon Cottrell returns for his seventh over. Shreyas Iyer takes a single, to midwicket. Rohit Sharma hits the next ball for a four through short fine leg. And the BIG WICKET. Rohit caught behind (159 off 138; 17x4s, 5x6s). Rishabh Pant is the new man. Seven runs from the over. IND - 294/3 (44). Iyer - 19; Pant - 1.

4:41 PM IST: Khary Pierre returns for his ninth over. A wide, then a single as Shreyas Iyer plays to deep cover. A wide even as Rohit Shara goes for a reverse sweep. A single, then a dot, ANother single, then two dots. Brilliant over for the Windies. Five runs from the over. IND - 287/2 (43). Rohit - 155; Iyer - 17.

4:37 PM IST: Jason Holder returns for his ninth over. A loosener to start with and is punished by Shreyas Iyer, a four fine leg. A dot, then a single. Rohit Sharma launches the fourth ball for a six over the bowler's head for his 150, in 132 balls. A single to mid-wicket. A full toss to Iyer and a single to deep mid-wicket for fifty-run stand in 27 balls. 13 runs from the over. IND - 282/2 (42). Rohit - 154; Iyer - 15.

4:32 PM IST: Final ten overs. Keemo Paul on with his fifth over. Two dots to Shreyas Iyer, then a single. Rohit hits the fourth ball for a six over fine leg. Two singles to end the over. Nine runs from the over. IND - 269/2 (41). Rohit - 147; Iyer - 9.

4:28 PM IST: Kieron Pollard on with his second over. A dot then back-to-back fours, first to fine leg, and the second through cover. Rohit almost gets another. But still three despite a good fielding effort from Jason Holder at deep square leg. A dot, then a single. 12 runs from the over. IND - 260/2 (40). Rohit - 140; Iyer - 7.

Indian supporters cheer for their team as batsmen score runs during the second ODI cricket match between India and West Indies in Visakhapatnam, India, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

4:24 PM IST: Sheldon Cottrell returns for his fifth over. Rohit Sharma takes a single off the first ball, to extra cover. Then, a lovely cover drive for a four. Three singles, then a controlled cut shot from Shreyas Iyer to third man for another four. 13 runs from the over. No salute today. IND - 248/2 (39). Rohit - 129; Iyer - 4. 46 runs and two wickets in the last five overs.

4:19 PM IST: Kieron Pollard introduces himself to the attack. Rohit Sharma hits the first ball for a four to fine leg, then a single. New man Virat Kohli is gone. Slower bouncer and forcing the Indian captain to reach to the ball. And A GOLDEN DUCK. Caught at mid-wicket by Roston Chase. Shreyas Iyer joins Rohit Sharma in the centre. Eight runs from the over. IND - 235/2 (38). Rohit - 121; Iyer - 1.

4:14 PM IST: Alzarri Joseph continues. A wide, then KL Rahul reaches his hundred with a four to fine leg, in 102 balls. A well-timed flick. A single, and Rohit Sharma hits the third ball for a four past mid-on. A dot, then another wide. A single to mid-off. And finally a WICKET. Rahul (102 off 104) caught at third man by Roston Chase. 12 runs from the over. IND - 227/1 (37). Rohit - 115.

4:07 PM IST: Jason Holder continues with his eighth over. Two dots, then Rohit Sharma takes a single, to deep square leg. A dot, then a single to cover. And Rohit ends the over with a six over sweeper cover. Stunning shot. Rohit misses the line of the ball but still makes a connection and it flies away. Eight runs from the over. IND - 215/0 (36). Rohit - 110; Rahul - 97.

4:03 PM IST: Alzarri Joseph returns for his seventh over. Three singles, one leg bye and a wide from it. IND - 207/0 (35). Rohit - 103; Rahul - 96.

3:59 PM IST: Jason Holder returns for his seventh over. Rohit Sharma takes a single off the first ball to move to 99. A single from KL Rahul. And a dot. Then, a quick single to mid-on for his hundred in 107 balls. His seventh in 2019. Rohit survives off the last ball. Short of Keemo Paul at deep square leg. Six runs from the over. Also, 200-run opening stand -- India's 6th double-century partnership for the opening wicket in ODIs. IND - 202/0 (34). Rohit - 102; Rahul - 94.

3:53 PM IST: Meanwhile, Jacques Kallis has been named as South Africa's batting consultant for the summer season.

3:51 PM IST: Khary Pierre returns for his eighth over. Rohit Sharma takes a single off the first ball, to cover. KL Rahul takes a single, to the same area. Then, Rohit comes down and hits a flat shot to long-off for a four. A dot, then Rohit lofts over long-on for a six. A single to end the over. 13 runs from the over. IND - 196/0 (33). Rohit - 98; Rahul - 92. And DRINKS.

3:47 PM IST: Roston Chase on with his fourth over. Three singles from the over. 27 runs from the last five overs. IND - 183/0 (32). Rohit - 86; Rahul - 91.

3:43 PM IST: Alzarri Joseph returns for his sixth over. KL Rahul takes a double off the first ball to mid-wicket. Another couple even as umpires check for a run-out against Rohit Sharma, who halts midway while coming back for the second. Huge miscommunication between the batsmen. A single, then Rohit hits the fourth ball for a four over the bowler's head. Almost a six. A single, then a dot. 10 runs from the over. IND - 180/0 (31). Rohit - 84; Rahul - 90.

3:37 PM IST: Roston Chase on with his third over. Two dots to KL Rahul, then a single off the third, to long-off. A dot, then two singles. Very good over for the Windies. IND - 170/0 (30). Rohit - 79; Rahul - 85.

3:35 PM IST: Khary Pierre continues with his seventh over. A dot, then Rohit hits the second ball for a four through square leg. Another dot, followed by two singles. Six runs from the over. IND - 167/0 (29). Rohit - 78; Rahul - 83. 29 runs from the last five overs.

3:22 PMIST: Roston Chase on with his second over. A dot to Rohit Sharma, then a dropped catch. Rohit miscues his lofted shot and at long-off, and onrushing Shimron Hetmyer fails to hold on. A single from it. Four more singles and five from the over. IND - 161/0 (28). Rohit - 73; Rahul - 82.

3:29 PM IST: Khary Pierre returns for his sixth over. KL Rahul takes a single off the first ball, courtesy a misfield from Keemo Paul at sweeper cover. A single to extra cover, then a dot. A single as Rohit Sharma plays the fourth ball to long-off. KL Rahul fails to control his cut shot and a half chance at short third man, ball falling in front of Roston Chase. Two dots to end the over. Four runs from the over. IND - 156/0 (27). Rohit - 70; Rahul - 80.

Ground staff clean the pitch area at drinks break during the second ODI cricket match between India and West Indies in Visakhapatnam, India, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

3:25 PM IST: Bowling change. Roston Chase, off-spinner, replaces Keemo Paul. Rohit Sharma plays the first ball to long-on for a single. A wide down the leg. KL Rahul fails to connect his swing. Good take from wicketkeeper. Another wide, on the same line. Two singles, and 150 up for India. Then another wide. A dot, then a single to long-on. Rohit blocks the last ball. Seven runs from the over. IND - 152/0 (26). Rohit - 69; Rahul - 77.

3:20 PM IST: Sheldon Cottrell continues. Two singles, then Rohit Sharma hits the next ball for a four to fine leg boundary. A dot, then a single to long-on. A dot to end the over. Seven from it. IND - 145/0 (25). Rohit - 67; Rahul - 75.

3:16 PM IST: Keemo Paul on with his fourth over. A dot to Rohit Sharma, then a four to third man. A single, the KL Rahul gets a lucky four -- outside edge to beat the wicketkeeper. Two more singles and 11 runs from the over. IND - 138/0 (24). Rohit - 61; Rahul - 74. 43 runs in the last five overs.

3:12 PM IST: Sheldon Cottrell returns for his fourth over. KL Rahul takes a single off the first ball, to point. A dot then Rohit Sharma hits the third ball for a four to long-on. Mistimed shot but just enough power to beat the fielder. Two dots and six runs from the over. IND - 127/0 (23). Rohit - 55; Rahul - 69.

3:07 PM IST: Keemo Paul returns for his third over. KL Rahul hits the first ball for a four to point boundary. Well-timed cut shot. Two dots, then a single to deep point. Rohit pulls the last ball for a four to fine leg. Fifty in 67 balls. IND - 121/0 (22). Rohit - 50; Rahul - 68.

India's KL Rahul, left, interacts with batting partner Rohit Sharma after hitting a boundary during the second ODI cricket match between India and West Indies in Visakhapatnam, India, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

3:01 PM IST: Alzarri Joseph on with his fifth over. Rohit Sharma breaks the shackles with a four, one bounce to long-on boundary. Mistimed but still got the runs. A dot, then a single. KL Rahul hits the fourth ball for a four to deep midwicket. A cut shot for another four. Two brilliant shots from the stylish batsman. A gentle push for a single to end the over. 14 runs from it. But still 20 runs from the last four overs. IND - 112/0 (21). Rohit - 46; Rahul - 63.

2:56 PM IST: Jason Holder on with his sixth over. A wide, down the leg, to start. A dot to KL Rahul. A single to through point. Then a dot to Rohit comes down and plays a mistimed shot, to deep mid-wicket. Risky shot for a single. Rahul leaves the next ball. And another dot. Three runs from the over. IND - 98/0 (20). Rohit - 41; Rahul - 54.

2:52 PM IST: Alzarri Joseph on with his third over. And we have the first maiden over, to Rohit Sharma, of the match. IND - 95/0 (19). Rohit - 40; Rahul - 53.

2:48 PM IST: Jason Holder (0/13), Windies' best bowler so far, returns for his fifth over. Two dots, then KL Rahul almost chops on. A dot then a double to deep square leg. A dot to end the two-run over. IND - 95/0 (18). Rohit - 40; Rahul - 53.

2:41 PM IST: Alzarri Joseph on with his third over. Single off the second ball as KL Rahul plays it to square leg. Rohit Sharma blocks the remaining deliveries. IND - 93/0 (17). Rohit - 40; Rahul - 51. And DRINKS.

2:38 PM IST: Khary Pierre on with his fifth over. KL Rahul escapes. To edge and but the fielder at the deep reacts slow. A double for the trouble. A dot, then Rahul hits a six over deep mid-wicket. A dot then a single to cover for his fifty, in 46 balls. A dot to end the over. Nine runs from it. IND - 92/0 (16). Rohit - 40; Rahul - 50.

2:34 PM IST: Alzarri Joseph continues. Rohit Sharma hits the first ball for a four, to backward point, guiding the bounce. Two dots, and a straight drive. Two dots than a single to mid-wicket. KL Rahul plays the next ball straight, but no run as Rohit slips. A single to mid-on to end the over. Six runs from it. IND - 83/0 (15). Rohit - 40; Rahul - 41.

2:30 PM IST: Khary Pierre continues with his fourth over. Singles off the first five balls. IND - 77/0 (14). Rohit - 35; Rahul - 40.

2:26 PM IST: Bowling change. Alzarri Joseph, right-arm fast-medium bowler, on. Two dots then Rohit Sharma hits his first six, over fine-leg. and he overtakes Virat Kohli (1292) as the leading ODI scores this year. A single off the last ball. Seven from the over. Rohit now has 1300 runs in 2019. IND - 72/0 (13). Rohit - 32; Rahul - 38.

2:21 PM IST: Khary Pierre on with his third over. KL Rahul plays the first ball to backward point for a double. Two singles then three dots to Rahul. Four runs from the over. IND - 65/0 (12). Rohit - 25; Rahul - 38.

2:18 PM IST: Keemo Paul continues. Six singles. IND - 61/0 (11). Rohit - 24; Rahul - 35.

2:13 PM IST: Khary Pierre on with his second over. Rohit Sharma gets a thick outside edge and a four. A single off the second ball to rotate the strike. A dot, then KL Rahul comes down and hits the first six of the match. Launches over long on, hitting with the spin. Two dots to end the over. 11 runs from it. IND - 55/0 (10). Rohit - 21; Rahul - 32.

2:09 PM IST: Bowling change. Keemo Paul, right-arm fast-medium bowler, on. Two singles, then two dots. Then another couple of singles. Four runs from the over. IND - 44/0 (9). Rohit - 16; Rahul - 26.

2:05 PM IST: Jason Holder continues. Five dots then Rohit Sharma plays the fifth ball to mid-wicket for a double. Holder is brilliant today. 0/13 from his four overs so far. IND - 40/0 (8). Rohit - 14; Rahul - 24.

2:01 PM IST: Bowling change. Khary Pierre, left-arm spinner, on. A single to Rohit Sharma, then a dot, followed by singles. Five runs from the debutant's first over. Every time, Rohit and Rahul go past the 30-run mark in the opening stand, they make it big -- 136 vs Pakistan at Manchester, 180 vs Bangladesh at Edgbaston and 189 vs Sri Lanka at Leeds. IND - 38/0 (7). Rohit - 12; Rahul - 24.

1:58 PM IST: Jason Holder on with his third over. Five dots, then a six off the last ball. Short and wide, and KL Rahul brilliantly executes an uppercut shot over backward point for the maximum. IND - 33/0 (6). Rohit - 9; Rahul - 22.

1:53 PM IST: Sheldon Cottrell on with his third over. A dot, then KL Rahul plays a beautiful shot for a four through cover. Stand and deliver. A gentle punch and it races away. A dot, and another four, this time slashing past point. Rahul takes single, to third man, to rotate the strike. A dot to Rohit Sharma. Nine runs from the over. IND - 27/0 (5). Rohit - 9; Rahul - 16.

1:49 PM IST: Jason Holder continues. Two dot balls to Rohit Sharma, then a single to backward point. In the air, and beats a diving Pierre. KL Rahul gets a single off the next ball, past Pollard at wide slip. Two dots to end the over. Two runs from the over. IND - 18/0 (4). Rohit - 9; Rahul - 7.

1:45 PM IST: Sheldon Cottrell continues. Rohit Sharma hits the first ball for a four, to deep fine leg. Picking the length early and playing a pull shot with control. Three dots, then a single to square leg. KL Rahul guides the last ball for a four to third man. He's lucky though. Looking to drive, but ends of getting a thick edge. Nine runs from the over. IND - 16/0 (3). Rohit - 8; Rahul - 6.

1:41 PM IST: Jason Holder shares the new ball. KL Rahul takes a single off the first ball, to third man. Another single as Rohit Sharma, to the same area. A dot then a single to short third man. One leg bye as the ball hurries into Rohit, on the leg stump line. Rahul leaves the last ball. Four runs from the over. IND - 7/0 (2). Rohit 3; Rahul - 2.

1:36 PM IST: Sheldon Cottrell starts with a dot to Rohit Sharma. A wide followed, then a double off the fifth ball, to deep extra cover. good timing, just a little punch. Three runs from the over.

1:30 PM IST: Rohit Sharma to face the first ball. His opening partner is KL Rahul. They will be well aware that India are staring at the fifth successive home defeat in ODIs. Sheldon Cottrell gets the new ball.

1:29 PM IST: Players are out. First ball next.

1:28 PM IST: A minute's silence for Basil Butcher, who died at 86 on Monday. The former Windies opener played 44 Tests between 1958 and 1969.

1:18 PM IST: At the toss, Kieron Pollard said that they "have forgotten what has happened in the last couple of days and started 0-0." That's heartening. Virat Kohli, who loves to score big here, it's India's "responsibility to bring that intensity into the game and in a do or die game they have to stand up." Also about the change, "adding an extra seamer gives us a more balanced bowling attack and not be one dimensional," he said.

1:09 PM IST: India made one change. Shivam Dube is replaced by Shardul Thakur.

Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

1:05 PM IST: Windies have two changes. Evin Lewis and Khary Pierre for Sunil Ambris and Hayden Walsh respectively. Pierre is making his ODI debut today.

Playing XI: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre

1:02 PM IST: Kieron Pollard wins the toss again and will bowl first.

With the next ODI World Cup still a four-year cycle away, not many would care about bilateral series. But India, ranked second in ODIs, can't afford to lose one -- at home, against a lower-ranked team. After all, cricket is like a religion in India, no matter how ridiculous it sounds in the present context.

Anyway, India now need to beat the Windies to save the ODI series. But it's a tough ask. Windies have been in India for some time and they have not only acclimatised but also started liking everything that is Indian, especially the bowling attack, which is regarded as the best in the world, ironically. And we might just see another round of carnage at Vizag today.

The chances of Windies batsmen thrashing Indian bowlers at Vizag are high. Just look at the four matches played so far - 207/5 in the first T20I, 173/2 in the second T20I, 173/3 in the third T20I and 291/2 in the first ODI. So, the onus is on Indian batsmen. Call it fighting fire with fire. How many times have you seen the Indian cricket team batted out in recent times? Certainly, something is happening.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (v-c), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kieron Pollard (c), Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh Jr.