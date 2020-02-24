India put in a good performance despite a shaky middle-order in their win against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup at Perth. Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey wrapped things up for India, with Shafali Verma powering her side to a good total early on. Follow here highlights of India (IND) Vs Bangladesh (BAN).

(Report | Live Streaming | India vs New Zealand)



19:44 hrs IST: One run. Akter sends Pandey's delivery down to long-on. It didn't really matter, as India win the match and make it two in a row in this tournament.

20 overs | BAN 124/8, Nahida Akter 2 (3), Salma Khatun 2 (5)

INDIA WIN BY 18 RUNS.

India Innings:

IND 142/6, TARGET 143

Highest run-scorer: Shafali Verma 39 (17)

Highest wicket-taker: Salma Khatun (2) and Panna Ghosh (2)

19:41 hrs IST: OUT!!!! Pandey sends a yorker at the base of off stump. BRUTAL DELIVERY!!!

Rumana Ahmed b Shikha Pandey 13 (8)

19.1 overs | BAN 121/8, Salma Kahtun 1 (3)

In comes, Nahida Akter.

India Innings:

IND 142/6, TARGET 143

Highest run-scorer: Shafali Verma 39 (17)

Highest wicket-taker: Salma Khatun (2) and Panna Ghosh (2)

19:34 hrs IST: OUT!!! Yadav sends it well outside off. Alam advances down the pitch and swings wildly. The ball goes to Bhatia. Easy Stumping.

Jahanara Alam st Taniya Bhatiya b Poonam Yadav 10 (10)

17.3 overs | BAN 108/7, Rumana Ahmed 1 (1)

In comes, Salma Khatun.

India Innings:

IND 142/6, TARGET 143

Highest run-scorer: Shafali Verma 39 (17)

Highest wicket-taker: Salma Khatun (2) and Panna Ghosh (2)

19:15 hrs IST: Two runs. Khatun sends Sharma's delivery towards fine leg.

13 overs | BAN 73/4, Fahima Khatun 5 (6), Nigar Sultana 23 (17)

India Innings:

IND 142/6, TARGET 143

Highest run-scorer: Shafali Verma 39 (17)

Highest wicket-taker: Salma Khatun (2) and Panna Ghosh (2)

19:00 hrs IST: FOUR!!! Sultana sends Reddy's ball through backward point.

9.4 overs | BAN 59/2, Nigar Sultana 14 (9), Sanjida Islam 10 (15)

India Innings:

IND 142/6, TARGET 143

Highest run-scorer: Shafali Verma 39 (17)

Highest wicket-taker: Salma Khatun (2) and Panna Ghosh (2)

18:54 hrs IST: OUT!!! Reddy sends a slow delivery. It was outside off and angling away. Khatun connects with the toe of her bat, and lofts it to Ghosh at mid-off.

Murshida Khatun c Richa Ghosh b Arundhati Reddy 30 (26)

8 overs | BAN 44/2, Sanjida Islam 10 (14)

In comes, Nigar Sultana.

India Innings:

IND 142/6, TARGET 143

Highest run-scorer: Shafali Verma 39 (17)

Highest wicket-taker: Salma Khatun (2) and Panna Ghosh (2)

18:49 hrs IST: One run. Khatun sends Gayakwad's ball down towards long-on.

7 overs | BAN 38/1, Murshida Khatun 25 (21), Sanjida Islam 9 (13)

India Innings:

IND 142/6, TARGET 143

Highest run-scorer: Shafali Verma 39 (17)

Highest wicket-taker: Salma Khatun (2) and Panna Ghosh (2)

18:42 hrs IST: One run. Islam sweeps Gayakwad's delivery to deep square leg.

5 overs | BAN 29/1, Sanjida Islam 5 (7), Murshida Khatun 21 (15)

India Innings:

IND 142/6, TARGET 143

Highest run-scorer: Shafali Verma 39 (17)

Highest wicket-taker: Salma Khatun (2) and Panna Ghosh (2)

18:34 hrs IST: FOUR! Deepti sends a poor delivery. Khatun sends it to deep square leg fence.

2.4 overs | BAN 17/1, Murshida Khatun 14 (8), Sanjida Islam 0 (0)

India Innings:

IND 142/6, TARGET 143

Highest run-scorer: Shafali Verma 39 (17)

Highest wicket-taker: Salma Khatun (2) and Panna Ghosh (2)

18:31 hrs IST: OUT!!! Caught by Deepti. Pandey sends a cross-seamer outside off. Sultana sends it straight for a catch at cover.

Shamima Sultana c Deepti Sharma b Shikha Pandey 3 (8)

2 overs | BAN 5/1, Murshida Khatun 2 (4)

In comes, Sanjida Islam.

India Innings:

IND 142/6, TARGET 143

Highest run-scorer: Shafali Verma 39 (17)

Highest wicket-taker: Salma Khatun (2) and Panna Ghosh (2)

18:24 hrs IST: No run. Khatun sends Sharma's short ball to square leg. She calls for a single, but it doesn't materialize.

1 over | BAN 3/0, Murshida Khatun 1 (3), Shamima Sultana 2 (3)

India Innings:

IND 142/6, TARGET 143

Highest run-scorer: Shafali Verma 39 (17)

Highest wicket-taker: Salma Khatun (2) and Panna Ghosh (2)

18:19 hrs IST: Shamima Sultana and Mushida Khatun are opening for Bangladesh, as they walk towards the pitch.

India Innings:

IND 142/6, TARGET 143

Highest run-scorer: Shafali Verma 39 (17)

Highest wicket-taker: Salma Khatun (2) and Panna Ghosh (2)

18:05 hrs IST: One run. It was a low full toss by Alam. Krishnamurthy sends it into the covers and goes for a single.

20 overs | IND 142/6, Veda Krishnamurthy 20 (11), Shikha Pandey 7 (9)

TARGET: 143

India have also posted the highest total in this tournament.

17:55 hrs IST: FOUR!!! Akter sends it full on the stumps. Krishnamurthy sweeps it hard away for four!

18 overs | IND 129/6, Veda Krishnamurthy 14 (5), Shikha Pandey 3 (3)

17:51 hrs IST: OUT!! Sharma swept Khatun's delivery hard from outside off stump. Indecision led to the call for a second run, but she slipped and Veda kept on running. Both ended up at the non-striker's end as Sultana whipped off the bails. Review points the dismissal towards Sharma.

16.5 overs | IND 113/6, Veda Krishnamurthy 1 (1)

In comes, Shikha Pandey.

17:46 hrs IST: OUT!!!! Khatun tosses it up, outside off stump. Ghosh sends it down the ground on one knee. But it goes straight down long-on and a good grab by the fielder.

Richa Ghosh c Nahida Akter b Salam Khatun 14 (14)

16.2 overs | IND 111/5, Deepti Sharma 10 (14)

In comes, Veda Krishnamurthy.

17:38 hrs IST: FOUR!! Ghosh dominates Khatun!!! A second consecutive four! This goes to deep backward point.

15 overs | IND 107/4, Richa Ghosh 11 (8), Deepti Sharma 9 (12)

17:31 hrs IST: RUN OUT!! Alam sends a low full toss. Rodrigues sends it to backward point on the bounce. A throw comes in and Rodrigues falls a few inches short.

Jemimah Rodrigues run out (Nahida Akter/Nigar Sultana) 34 (37)

13.2 overs | IND 92/4, Deepti Sharma 7 (10)

In comes, Richa Ghosh.

17:22 hrs IST: One run. Ghosh sends a good delivery. Rodrigues sends it to deep midwicket. It falls short of the fielder in the deep.

11.1 overs | IND 84/3, Jemimah Rodrigues 32 (31), Deepti Sharma 2 (3)

17:16 hrs IST: OUT!!!!! It was a leg cutter by Ghosh. It was short and wide outside the off stump. Kaur slashes it to backward point, who caught it.

Harmanpreet Kaur c Rumana Ahmed b Panna Ghosh 8 (11)

10 overs | IND 78/3, Jemimah Rodrigues 29 (28)

In comes, Deepti Sharma.

17:13 hrs IST: One run. It was a wrong'un by Ahmed. Rodrigues sends it to long-on.

9 overs | IND 71/2, Jemimah Rodrigues 21 (23), Harmanpreet Kaur 8 (9)

17:06 hrs IST: FOUR!!! It was a full delivery by Panna. Rodrigues sends it to mid-on and slips into the boundary.

7.1 overs | IND 65/2, Jemimah Rodrigues 18 (17), Harmanpreet Kaur 5 (4)

16:59 hrs IST: OUT!!!!!! Ghosh sends a length delivery outside off. Verma sends it high into the sky. The fielder at mid-off in underneath it and fumbles, but eventually grabs hold of it.

Shafali Verma c Shamima Sultana b Panna Ghosh 39 (17)

5.3 overs | IND 53/2, Jemimah Rodrigues 11 (11)

In comes, Harmanpreet Kaur.

16:57 hrs IST: SIX!!! PERFECT SHOT!!! It was a good ball by Ghosh. Full and going towards off stump. Verma sends it over long-off.

5.1 overs | IND 53/1, Shafali Verma 39 (15), Jemimah Rodrigues 11 (11)

16:51 hrs IST: Two runs. Khatun sends a good length delivery whose bounce takes Verma by surprise. She sends it down to the third-man region after splicing it.

4 overs | IND 39/1, Shafali Verma 32 (13), Jemimah Rodrigues 4 (6)

16:43 hrs IST: OUT!!!!

SWEET DELIVERY BY KHATUN! Bhatia tried to use her feet to ger across to the offside and down the pitch. But Khatun pushed her wider, and it beat the outside edge. The rest was done including whipping off the bails.

Taniya Bhatia st NIgar Sultana b Salama Khatun 2 (5)

1.5 overs | IND 16/1, Shafali Verma 13 (6)

In comes, Jemimah Rodrigues.

16:40 hrs IST: WHAT A STRIKE!!! THIS 16-YEAR-OLD IS SIMPLY CRAZY!!

Khatun sends a poor one. Verma gets on her knee and slog-sweeps it high over long-on for one heck of a gigantic six!

1.2 overs | IND 15/0, Shafali Verma 12 (4), Taniya Bhatia 2 (4)

16:38 hrs IST: SIX!!! Shafali gets some width on Jahanara's delivery. She sends it over deep extra cover and the wind helps her cause.

0.5 overs | IND 8/0, Shafali Verma 6 (2), Taniya Bhatia 1 (3)

16:24 hrs IST: Both teams are currently on the field for the pre-match formalities.

16:17 hrs IST: Here are the playing XIs -

India: Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shika Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bangladesh: Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana Joty, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Panna Ghosh, Nahida Akter

16:13 hrs IST: Talking about 16-year-old Shafali Verma, who scored 29 off 15 on her World Cup debut, Mithali Raj said, "Shafali Verma impressed me too on her debut. She gave India's middle-order the cushioning they needed to regain momentum. Verma has stuck with stroke play that she demonstrated in the tri-series. think she should be given that free range in the first six overs because when you're playing a top team, the runs in the first six overs are so important. It was great to be 40 up after just a few overs thanks to her contribution — Australia couldn't replicate that."

16:07 hrs IST: Bangladesh have won the toss, and elected to field first. Also, Smriti Mandhana is out ill. Richa Ghosh replaces her.

15:54 hrs IST: Mithali Raj also lauded Poonam Yadav for her magical spell against Australia. She said, "She's been one of the main spinners for India for quite some time now, and her style worked again. Getting their (Australia's) middle-order out really titled the match towards India, she was brilliant. Although we recovered our innings through Deepti Sharma and her partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues, it was Poonam's flurry of wickets against Australia's megastars, which completely changed the game."

15:45 hrs IST: Mithali Raj feels India's win against Australia will give them a huge boost going forward in this tournament. "India will take so much confidence from that victory, but this World Cup is still very open. The match between Australia and India proved how competitive the tournament will be. It proves it does not matter where you stand in the ICC rankings," she said.

15:33 hrs IST: Yesterday, South Africa registered a six-wicket win over England in their Women's World T20 fixture. The Proteas have made the early running in Group B along with the West Indies, who beat newcomers Thailand on Saturday. Only the top two from each of the two five-team groups qualify for the knockout phase.

14:51 hrs IST: Victory in Sydney, put India in a good position for a semi-final qualification, but Harmanpreet Kaur knows that her team needs to work harder. "You have to keep winning and keep motivating your team. In the T20 format, you cannot rely on one win because you have to keep winning," she said.

"We are very happy with this first game, this game will set the tone for us but we know the upcoming ones are very important. Every victory is important, you do all the hard work for your team and each one is important. When you win the first game, you get a lot of positivity out of it," she added.

14:25 hrs IST: The victory against Australia was amazing for India, but the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side need to improve on their batting display. Ahead of today's match, middle-order batsman Veda Krishnamurthy said, "We can't be complacent with the victory (against Australia). We have to let go of those emotions now and focus on repeating all the good things we did."

"We want to make sure we have enough of a score for our bowlers to defend. At the same time, we can't be too ambitious with our strokes or risk being run short but we need to make sure we get enough runs on board," she added.

14:17 hrs IST: Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the Women's T20 World Cup Group A fixture between India and Bangladesh. Can India defeat their bitter rivals at the WACA, and increase their lead in the head-to-head record?

Preview -

India registered an impressive 17-run win against Australia in the tournament opener, courtesy of a magical spell by leg-spinner Poonam Yadav. Against Bangladesh, Harmanpreet Kaur has a tough task. In the 2018 T20 Asia Cup, Bangladesh beat India twice. But crucial members Jemimah Rodrigues and 16-year-old Shafali Verma weren't a part of the team then.

In their last five meetings, India lead 3-2 on head-to-head. A win today will tilt India closer to their knock-out round chances, but they will need to improve on their batting performance. Against the Aussies, India registered a paltry 133-run target.

Captain Kaur and opener Smriti Mandhana will need to perform better with the bat. Meanwhile, Verma and middle-order batswoman Deepti Sharma will need to carry on their form after helping India to their total against Australia.

Leggie Yadav will once again aim to hoodwink opposition batswomen. Also, medium pacer Shikha Pandey will look to put in a better display.

Ahead of the match, Harmanpreet said, "Our team is looking nice, earlier we depended on two-three players, it is no longer that way now."

All-rounder Jahanara Alam and batswoman Fargana Hoque will be Bangladesh's crucial players against India. Hoque also has a T20I ton to her name, and was crucial in her side's T20 Asia Cup group stage win against India.

Also, captain Salma Khatun will use her experience with both bat and ball for her team.

Teams (From):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar.

Bangladesh: Salma Khatun (capt.), Rumana Ahmed, Ayasha Rahman, Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana (wk), Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana.