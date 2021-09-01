Live, India At Tokyo Paralympics: IAS Officer Suhas L Yathiraj Starts Badminton Campaign, Can India Add To Medal Tally?

September 02, 2021
Indians will be in fray in three medal events -- shooting, shot put and taekwondo -- on Thursday. Follow here live updates of India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 September 2021, Last Updated at 10:20 pm
Para-badminton player Suhas L Yathiraj will start his campaign with a group match in the men's singles competition. Follow live updates of India at Tokyo Paralympics here.
After a medal-less Wednesday, Indians will be in contention for medals in three disciplines -- shooting, taekwondo and athletics (shot put) -- at Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday. India have a haul of 10 medals so far - two gold, five silver and three bronze medals. The badminton competition continues on Thursday with para-badminton player Suhas L Yathiraj starting his campaign with a group match in the men's singles competition. The 38-year-old is a 2007 batch IAS officer and currently serves as the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) in Uttar Pradesh. He is currently world No. 2. India will eye a medal in the mixed 25m pistol event and later in the day, will compete in taekwondo and men's shot put. Follow live updates of India at Tokyo Paralympics here. (MEDAL TALLY)

All eyes will be on Akash and Rahul Jakhar in the shooting range while Aruna Tanwar will be in fray in the women's 49 kg taekwondo qualifiers. Apart from Suhas L Yathiraj and Pramod Bhagat (singles), Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar will team up in the badminton women's doubles event. Palak and Parul will also play their respective singles matches. In men's shot put, Arvind will be in the finals.

