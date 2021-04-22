Live Cricket Scores, Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 2: SL Look For Early Wickets

April 22, 2021
Poshan
Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the second day of the 1st Test match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh from Pallekele stadium here

Outlook Web Bureau 22 April 2021
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne (left) and Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque at the start of the first test match at Pallekele stadium on Wednesday. Catch the live cricket scores of SL Vs BAN here
Courtesy: Twitter (@OfficialSLC)
outlookindia.com
2021-04-22T08:34:18+05:30

Opting to bat first, batsmen gave Bangladesh an upper hand by the end of Day 1 of the first Test against hosts Sri Lanka at the Pallekele stadium on Wednesday.  Najmul Hossain Shanto batted almost the entire day to remain unbeaten on 126, while opener Tamim Iqbal missed a well-deserved century and was out for 90. Bangladesh are sitting comfortably at 302 for 2. The pitch looks like a batting paradise and offered little help. Bangladesh did well to capitalise on the conditions to set themselves on the path to a big total. Sri Lanka will be looking for early wickets, while Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque, who is batting on 64, will be thinking of the target, he would like to set. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the second day of the 1st Test match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh from Pallekele stadium here:

LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS | DAY 1 REPORT

