April 12, 2021
Live Cricket Scores, South Africa Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20: Proteas Aim To Bounce Back Against PAK

Catch the live scores and updates of the second T20 international between South Africa and Pakistan from the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, here

Outlook Web Bureau 12 April 2021
Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot as South Africa captain Heinrich Klaasen watches on during their first T20 cricket match at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on April 10, 2021
AP Photo/Themba Hadebe
2021-04-12T16:24:25+05:30

After losing the three-match ODI series 1-2, hosts South Africa are now trailing 0-1 in the four-match T20 International series. A defeat in the second match will push them towards another series loss. The last time they won a T20I series was in 2019, against the visiting Sri Lankans. After that, the Proteas have suffered four series defeats while drawing one. A confident Pakistani side under Babar Azam are will surely come out all guns blazing to make it 2-0. South Africa will be again fielding a weakened side with Heinrich Klaasen as skipper. Catch the live scores and updates of the second T20 international between South Africa and Pakistan from the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, here

