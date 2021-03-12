Live Cricket Scores, AFG Vs ZIM, 2nd Test, Day 3: Zimbabwe Reach 50/0 In Reply To Afghanistan's 545/4d

Afghanistan made good use of the perfect batting conditions to pile-up a massive total of 545/4d in their first innings. Zimbabwe too started well and were 50/0 at stumps on day two. The highlight for Afghanistan's innings was Hashmatuallah Shahidi's unbeaten 200 in 443 balls. He became Afghanistan's first batsman to score a double century in Tests. Afghanistan had resumed day two on 307/3 with Asghar Afghan and Shahidi at the crease. As Zimbabwe failed to get a breakthrough Afghanistan were happy to score runs. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Day 3, here

