Live Cricket Scores, AFG Vs ZIM, 2nd Test, Day 3: Zimbabwe Reach 50/0 In Reply To Afghanistan's 545/4d

March 12, 2021
Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Day 3, here

Omnisport 12 March 2021
Zimbabwe batsmen would look to bat well in helpful conditions against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)
outlookindia.com
2021-03-12T10:37:05+05:30

Afghanistan made good use of the perfect batting conditions to pile-up a massive total of 545/4d in their first innings. Zimbabwe too started well and were 50/0 at stumps on day two. The highlight for Afghanistan's innings was Hashmatuallah Shahidi's unbeaten 200 in 443 balls. He became Afghanistan's first batsman to score a double century in Tests. Afghanistan had resumed day two on 307/3 with Asghar Afghan and Shahidi at the crease. As Zimbabwe failed to get a breakthrough Afghanistan were happy to score runs. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Day 3, here
