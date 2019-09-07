Afghanistan were in command of the one-off Test against Bangladesh on Day 2, with Rashid Khan in inspirational form. Afghanistan led by 148 runs at the close of play on Friday (September 6), with Bangladesh reduced to 194/8 in their first innings thanks to the work of Rashid, who was captaining the Test team for the first time. The 20-year-old skipper made 51 off 61 balls as Afghanistan posted 342, their highest total in the longest format, and then wreaked havoc with the ball by taking 4/47. The war-torn nation had a bruising introduction to Tests after India outplayed them inside two days in 2018. Afghanistan registered their first Test victory against Ireland early this year. Get live cricket score and live ball-by-ball commentary of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan here (LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)