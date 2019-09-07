﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test, Day 3: Rashid Khan-Inspired AFG Eye Big First-Innings Lead

Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test, Day 3: Rashid Khan-Inspired AFG Eye Big First-Innings Lead

Skipper Rashid Khan's all-round show (51 and 4/47) put Afghanistan in control of the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong. Get here live cricket score, live updates of BAN vs AFG

Outlook Web Bureau 07 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test, Day 3: Rashid Khan-Inspired AFG Eye Big First-Innings Lead
Rashid Khan hit his maiden Test fifty before picking four wickets.
Twitter
Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test, Day 3: Rashid Khan-Inspired AFG Eye Big First-Innings Lead
outlookindia.com
2019-09-07T09:16:00+0530

Afghanistan were in command of the one-off Test against Bangladesh on Day 2, with Rashid Khan in inspirational form. Afghanistan led by 148 runs at the close of play on Friday (September 6), with Bangladesh reduced to 194/8 in their first innings thanks to the work of Rashid, who was captaining the Test team for the first time. The 20-year-old skipper made 51 off 61 balls as Afghanistan posted 342, their highest total in the longest format, and then wreaked havoc with the ball by taking 4/47.  The war-torn nation had a bruising introduction to Tests after India outplayed them inside two days in 2018. Afghanistan registered their first Test victory against Ireland early this year. Get live cricket score and live ball-by-ball commentary of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan here (LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rashid Khan Chittagong Afghanistan national cricket team Bangladesh national cricket team Cricket Sports
Next Story : 'New Dawn, Brighter Tomorrow Ahead': PM Modi's Morale-Booster To ISRO Scientists
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters