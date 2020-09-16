September 16, 2020
Corona
Live Cricket Score: ENG Vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Jonny Bairstow Hits Fifty But England Slump Further

Follow live score and commentary of the third and final ODI match between England and Australia, being played at Old Trafford, Manchester today (September 16, 2020)

16 September 2020
Australia's Mitchell Starc, left, celebrates with teammate Marcus Stoinis the dismissal of England's Jason Roy during the third ODI
Shaun Botterill/Pool via AP
2020-09-16T18:54:18+05:30

This is the one big match before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. It's 1-1 after two thrilling matches between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester. And on Wednesday, at the same venue, top-ranked England will go against fifth-ranked Australia with an eye to complete a double this tour.

Live Streaming | Cricket News

England defeated Australia 2-1 in the T20Is [In Pics]and still came short of wresting the numero spot in the ICC rankings for the shortest format of the game. But the Eoin Morgan-led outfit can consolidate their position as the top team in the ODIs with a win against a strong Aussie team. The visitors lost a golden opportunity to win the series against the reigning world champions on Sunday. Aaron Finch & Co were on course until they lost the plot in a dramatic batting collapse.

Besides fighting for their respective national teams, the England and Australia cricket stars will also use the match as probably the last warm-up before heading to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which starts on September 19 with a clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

TOSS: England have won the toss and opted to bat first.

Playing XIs: No Steve Smith today.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Follow the match here:



Aaron Finch Steve Smith Eoin Morgan Jofra Archer England vs Australia England national cricket team Australia national cricket team

×