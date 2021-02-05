Mehidy Hasan's maiden hundred lifted Bangladesh to 430 and on top of the West Indies after two days of the first cricket Test on Thursday. The West Indies were 75-2 at stumps with captain Kraigg Brathwaite on 49 and newcomer Nkrumah Bonner on 17. The unbroken 3rd wicket partnership is now worth 51 runs. Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, 2/18, put West Indies in trouble with two lbw decisions against John Campbell for 3 in the fifth over, and debutant Shayne Moseley for 2 with a yorker.

