February 05, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  BAN Vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Take Control As West Indies Falter

BAN Vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Take Control As West Indies Falter

Catch the Day 3 live scores and live updates of Bangladesh Vs West Indies First Test match here.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
BAN Vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Take Control As West Indies Falter
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite.
Courtesy: Twitter
BAN Vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Take Control As West Indies Falter
outlookindia.com
2021-02-05T10:32:24+05:30

Mehidy Hasan's maiden hundred lifted Bangladesh to 430 and on top of the West Indies after two days of the first cricket Test on Thursday. The West Indies were 75-2 at stumps with captain Kraigg Brathwaite on 49 and newcomer Nkrumah Bonner on 17. The unbroken 3rd wicket partnership is now worth 51 runs. Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, 2/18, put West Indies in trouble with two lbw decisions against John Campbell for 3 in the fifth over, and debutant Shayne Moseley for 2 with a yorker.
Catch the Day 3 live scores and live updates of Bangladesh Vs West Indies First Test match here.

Day 2 Report | Live Scorecard | Cricket News






For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

PAK Vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: Can Babar Azam, Fawad Alam Lead Pakistan To Safety

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mustafizur Rahman Kraigg Brathwaite Chittagong Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Board Bangladesh national cricket team Bangladesh vs West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Cricket Windies ICC World Test Championship Cricket Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos