March 03, 2021
Corona
Catch day 2 live scores and updates of the first Test match between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe here

Outlook Web Bureau 03 March 2021
Zimbabwe bowlers did well to restrict Afghanistan to 131 in 47 overs.
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)
2021-03-03T09:49:26+05:30

Zimbabwe were on top at stumps on day one of their first Test match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. After restricting Afghanistan to just 131, Zimbabwe did well to reach 133/5 with a lead of two runs in their kitty. Skipper Sean Williams  led from the front with an unbeaten on 54, while Sikander Raza making 43. Earlier, Blessing Muzarabani and Victor Nyauchi combined well to ensure that Afghanistan, who had opted to bat, were all out for 131 in 47 overs. The duo snared seven wickets.  With the pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium providing ample assistance to bowlers any lead that Zimbabwe get can come handy. Catch day 2 live scores and updates of the first Test match between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe here.

Live Scorecard | How To Watch | Cricket News

Abu Dhabi Cricket Zimbabwe Zimbabwe cricket Afghanistan national cricket team

