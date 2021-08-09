August 09, 2021
Lionel Messi Fact Sheet: FC Barcelona (2004 To 2021) - All You Need To Know

Since making his senior debut as FC Barcelona player in 2003, Lionel Messi has played 778 games and scored 672 goals for the Catalan giants. Here's Messi fact-sheet

09 August 2021
Lionel Messi cries at the start of a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.
AP Photo/Joan Monfort
2021-08-09T10:00:10+05:30

After days of uncertainty, Lionel Messi on Sunday (August 8) confirmed that he's leaving FC Barcelona. Struggling to control his emotions, Messi said in his farewell that he wasn't prepared to leave the club. (More Football News)

Messi began crying even before he started speaking at his farewell ceremony [PHOTO GALLERY] at the Camp Nou Stadium.

“This is very hard for me after so many years, after being here my entire life,” he said. “I wasn't prepared.”

READ: Messi's Top 10 Goals For Barcelona

Barcelona had previously announced the negotiations with Lionel Messi had ended and that Messi would be leaving the club.

Here's all you need to know about Messi's stint at Barcelona:

Lionel Messi has played 778 games for FC Barcelona in all competitions, netting 672 goals & delivering 266 assists. On aggregate, the Argentinian player has been involved in 938 goals for Blaugranas.

1. Games played, goals scored, assists made and trophies won

CATEGORY NUMBER
Games played 778
Goals 672
Assists 266
Team Trophies with Barcelona 34
Ballon d'Or 6
European Golden Shoe 6

2. Competitions and goals

COMPETITION GOALS
Liga 474
Champions League 120
Copa del Rey 56
Spanish Super Cup 14
European Super Cup 3
Club World Cup 5

3. Venues and goals

VENUE GOALS
Home 392
Away 260
Neutral 20

4. How and goals

How Goals
Left 557
Right 89
Head 24
Other 2

5. Oppositions and goals

OPPOSITION GOALS
Sevilla 38
Atlético de Madrid 32
Valencia CF 31
Athletic Club 29
Real Madrid 26
Real Betis 26
Espanyol 25
Osasuna 25
Levante 24
Getafe 21

6. Assisted by and goals

ASSISTED BY GOALS
Suárez 47
Dani Alves 42
Iniesta 37
Xavi 31
Pedro 25
Alba 23
Neymar 22
Rakitic 19
Sergio Busquets 16
Fàbregas 15

7. Where and goals

WHERE GOALS
In 555
Out 117

8. Minutes and goals

MINUTE GOALS
1-15 61
16-30 111
31-45 125
46-60 96
61-75 112
76-90 166
Extra Time 1

9. Years and goals

YEAR GOALS
2005 3
2006 10
2007 25
2008 20
2009 38
2010 58
2011 55
2012 79
2013 39
2014 50
2015 48
2016 51
2017 50
2018 47
2019 45
2020 26
2021 28

10. Season and goals

SEASON GOALS
2004-05 1
2005-06 8
2006-07 17
2007-08 16
2008-09 38
2009-10 47
2010-11 53
2011-12 73
2012-13 60
2013-14 41
2014-15 58
2015-16 41
2016-17 54
2017-18 45
2018-19 51
2019-20 31
2020-21 38

 

Messi’s premiere was thanks to Frank Rijkaard vs Espanyol at Olímpico Lluís Companys 16th October 2004, and his first goal arrived 1st May 2005 vs Albacete at Camp Nou assisted by Ronaldinho Gaucho, the last player to have the 10 in Barcelona’s shirt.

Under Pep Guardiola, Lionel Messi appeared in 219 games scoring 211 goals, both more than any other manager in his career. Besides, under Tito Vilanova, the Argentinian player scored 60 goals in 50 games (1,20 goals per game), his best average for a single manager. On the other hand, Messi has an average of 0,63 goals per game under Quique Setién, his lowest tally for a single Barcelona’s manager (except Frank Rijkaard).

Lionel Messi scored 73 goals & delivered 29 assists in 2011/12 season, both are his highest tally in a single season for Barcelona. Indeed, the Argentinian Top player scored 79 goals in 2012, his best netting calendar year.

 

Lionel Messi - FC Barcelona

Competition

GP

W

D

L

Goals

Assists

G+A

LaLiga

520

383

86

51

474

193

667

Champions League

149

87

39

23

120

35

155

Copa del Rey

80

55

13

12

56

30

86

Supercopa

20

9

4

7

14

5

19

UEFA Super Cup

4

3

0

1

3

2

5

FIFA Club World Cup

5

5

0

0

5

1

6

TOTAL

778

542

142

94

672

266

938

 

Lionel Messi has scored 672 goals for Barcelona in all competitions vs 82 different opponents. The Argentinian player has scored 38 goals in 43 games vs Sevilla, more than any other opponent. Besides, the Barcelona’s captain netted 26 goals vs Real Madrid in all competitions, the Top Scorer in “El Clásico” ever.

 

Lionel Messi - FC Barcelona

Manager

GP

Goals

Assists

Goals per game

Josep Guardiola

219

211

79

0,96

Luis Enrique

158

153

66

0,97

Ernesto Valverde

124

112

46

0,90

Frank Rijkaard

110

42

18

0,38

Tito Vilanova

50

60

15

1,20

Ronald Koeman

47

38

12

0,81

Gerardo Martino

46

41

14

0,89

Quique Setién

24

15

16

0,63

TOTAL

778

672

266

0,86

 

Top 10 Facts

Lionel Messi is the LaLiga Top Scorer ever (474 goals). Only Cristiano Ronaldo (476) has been the player to have scored more than the Argentinian player in the Top 5 European Leagues ever.

Lionel Messi has scored 672 goals for Barcelona in all competitions. Since 2008/09 season, he scored more than 30 goals in each on his last 13 season, being the 2011/12 his best season (73 goals).

Lionel Messi is the only player to have scored more than ten goals in a single LaLiga season for 15 different campaigns, netting 50 goals in 2011/12 season. This is the best record for a LaLiga player in a single season ever.

Lionel Messi scored during 21 league games in a row between November 2012 & May 2013, the longest run for a player in the competition ever.

Lionel Messi has scored vs 38 different teams in his LaLiga career, more than any other player in the competition ever.

Lionel Messi is the Top Scorer in “El Clásico” (26 goals) & in the Catalonian derby vs Espanyol (25).

Lionel Messi has scored 15 goals at Santiago Bernabéu in all competitions, more than any other venue as visitor for Barcelona.

Lionel Messi is one of the only two players to reach 100 goals in Champions League (120), after Cristiano Ronaldo (134).

Lionel Messi was the first player to score five goals in a single UCL game (vs Bayern 04 Leverkusen in March 2012 at Camp Nou).

Lionel Messi is one of the six players to have scored +50 goals in Copa del Rey ever, and the only one to have scored in six different Copa del Rey’s finals.

Other records

Most Ballons D’or: 6

The biggest margin between the first & last Ballon D’Or: ten years (2009 – 2019)

Only player to score +40 goals for a single club in ten seasons in a row (2009/10 – 2018/19).

The youngest player to score 400 goals for a single club in the Top 5 European League (27 years & 300 days).

The only player to score twice in six different competitions in a single season (only club): 2011/12 & 2015/16 season.

The fastest player to reach 100 goals in UCL (123 games).

The youngest player to appear 100 UCL games.

Most LaLiga wins ever: 383.

Most hat-tricks in LaLiga ever: 36.

Most goals in a single LaLiga season ever: 50 goals in 2011/12 season.

Most league goals in a calendar year ever: 59 goals in 2012.

The only player to have scored in eight Spanish Supercup editions: 2009, 2011, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2020.

The only player to have scored in four Spanish Supercup editions in a row: 2009-2012.

The Barcelona’s Top Player in all competitions ever: 672 goals.

The Barcelona’s Top Player in LaLiga: 474 goals.

The Barcelona’s Top Player in European competitions: 123 goals.

(Courtesy: Stats Perform)



