Lionel Messi Fact Sheet: FC Barcelona (2004 To 2021) - All You Need To Know

After days of uncertainty, Lionel Messi on Sunday (August 8) confirmed that he's leaving FC Barcelona. Struggling to control his emotions, Messi said in his farewell that he wasn't prepared to leave the club. (More Football News)

Messi began crying even before he started speaking at his farewell ceremony [PHOTO GALLERY] at the Camp Nou Stadium.

“This is very hard for me after so many years, after being here my entire life,” he said. “I wasn't prepared.”

READ: Messi's Top 10 Goals For Barcelona

Barcelona had previously announced the negotiations with Lionel Messi had ended and that Messi would be leaving the club.

Here's all you need to know about Messi's stint at Barcelona:

Lionel Messi has played 778 games for FC Barcelona in all competitions, netting 672 goals & delivering 266 assists. On aggregate, the Argentinian player has been involved in 938 goals for Blaugranas.

1. Games played, goals scored, assists made and trophies won

CATEGORY NUMBER Games played 778 Goals 672 Assists 266 Team Trophies with Barcelona 34 Ballon d'Or 6 European Golden Shoe 6

2. Competitions and goals

COMPETITION GOALS Liga 474 Champions League 120 Copa del Rey 56 Spanish Super Cup 14 European Super Cup 3 Club World Cup 5

3. Venues and goals

VENUE GOALS Home 392 Away 260 Neutral 20

4. How and goals

How Goals Left 557 Right 89 Head 24 Other 2

5. Oppositions and goals

OPPOSITION GOALS Sevilla 38 Atlético de Madrid 32 Valencia CF 31 Athletic Club 29 Real Madrid 26 Real Betis 26 Espanyol 25 Osasuna 25 Levante 24 Getafe 21

6. Assisted by and goals

ASSISTED BY GOALS Suárez 47 Dani Alves 42 Iniesta 37 Xavi 31 Pedro 25 Alba 23 Neymar 22 Rakitic 19 Sergio Busquets 16 Fàbregas 15

7. Where and goals

WHERE GOALS In 555 Out 117

8. Minutes and goals

MINUTE GOALS 1-15 61 16-30 111 31-45 125 46-60 96 61-75 112 76-90 166 Extra Time 1

9. Years and goals

YEAR GOALS 2005 3 2006 10 2007 25 2008 20 2009 38 2010 58 2011 55 2012 79 2013 39 2014 50 2015 48 2016 51 2017 50 2018 47 2019 45 2020 26 2021 28

10. Season and goals

SEASON GOALS 2004-05 1 2005-06 8 2006-07 17 2007-08 16 2008-09 38 2009-10 47 2010-11 53 2011-12 73 2012-13 60 2013-14 41 2014-15 58 2015-16 41 2016-17 54 2017-18 45 2018-19 51 2019-20 31 2020-21 38

Messi’s premiere was thanks to Frank Rijkaard vs Espanyol at Olímpico Lluís Companys 16th October 2004, and his first goal arrived 1st May 2005 vs Albacete at Camp Nou assisted by Ronaldinho Gaucho, the last player to have the 10 in Barcelona’s shirt.

Under Pep Guardiola, Lionel Messi appeared in 219 games scoring 211 goals, both more than any other manager in his career. Besides, under Tito Vilanova, the Argentinian player scored 60 goals in 50 games (1,20 goals per game), his best average for a single manager. On the other hand, Messi has an average of 0,63 goals per game under Quique Setién, his lowest tally for a single Barcelona’s manager (except Frank Rijkaard).

Lionel Messi scored 73 goals & delivered 29 assists in 2011/12 season, both are his highest tally in a single season for Barcelona. Indeed, the Argentinian Top player scored 79 goals in 2012, his best netting calendar year.

Lionel Messi - FC Barcelona Competition GP W D L Goals Assists G+A LaLiga 520 383 86 51 474 193 667 Champions League 149 87 39 23 120 35 155 Copa del Rey 80 55 13 12 56 30 86 Supercopa 20 9 4 7 14 5 19 UEFA Super Cup 4 3 0 1 3 2 5 FIFA Club World Cup 5 5 0 0 5 1 6 TOTAL 778 542 142 94 672 266 938

Lionel Messi has scored 672 goals for Barcelona in all competitions vs 82 different opponents. The Argentinian player has scored 38 goals in 43 games vs Sevilla, more than any other opponent. Besides, the Barcelona’s captain netted 26 goals vs Real Madrid in all competitions, the Top Scorer in “El Clásico” ever.

Lionel Messi - FC Barcelona Manager GP Goals Assists Goals per game Josep Guardiola 219 211 79 0,96 Luis Enrique 158 153 66 0,97 Ernesto Valverde 124 112 46 0,90 Frank Rijkaard 110 42 18 0,38 Tito Vilanova 50 60 15 1,20 Ronald Koeman 47 38 12 0,81 Gerardo Martino 46 41 14 0,89 Quique Setién 24 15 16 0,63 TOTAL 778 672 266 0,86

Top 10 Facts

Lionel Messi is the LaLiga Top Scorer ever (474 goals). Only Cristiano Ronaldo (476) has been the player to have scored more than the Argentinian player in the Top 5 European Leagues ever.

Lionel Messi has scored 672 goals for Barcelona in all competitions. Since 2008/09 season, he scored more than 30 goals in each on his last 13 season, being the 2011/12 his best season (73 goals).

Lionel Messi is the only player to have scored more than ten goals in a single LaLiga season for 15 different campaigns, netting 50 goals in 2011/12 season. This is the best record for a LaLiga player in a single season ever.

Lionel Messi scored during 21 league games in a row between November 2012 & May 2013, the longest run for a player in the competition ever.

Lionel Messi has scored vs 38 different teams in his LaLiga career, more than any other player in the competition ever.

Lionel Messi is the Top Scorer in “El Clásico” (26 goals) & in the Catalonian derby vs Espanyol (25).

Lionel Messi has scored 15 goals at Santiago Bernabéu in all competitions, more than any other venue as visitor for Barcelona.

Lionel Messi is one of the only two players to reach 100 goals in Champions League (120), after Cristiano Ronaldo (134).

Lionel Messi was the first player to score five goals in a single UCL game (vs Bayern 04 Leverkusen in March 2012 at Camp Nou).

Lionel Messi is one of the six players to have scored +50 goals in Copa del Rey ever, and the only one to have scored in six different Copa del Rey’s finals.

Other records

Most Ballons D’or: 6

The biggest margin between the first & last Ballon D’Or: ten years (2009 – 2019)

Only player to score +40 goals for a single club in ten seasons in a row (2009/10 – 2018/19).

The youngest player to score 400 goals for a single club in the Top 5 European League (27 years & 300 days).

The only player to score twice in six different competitions in a single season (only club): 2011/12 & 2015/16 season.

The fastest player to reach 100 goals in UCL (123 games).

The youngest player to appear 100 UCL games.

Most LaLiga wins ever: 383.

Most hat-tricks in LaLiga ever: 36.

Most goals in a single LaLiga season ever: 50 goals in 2011/12 season.

Most league goals in a calendar year ever: 59 goals in 2012.

The only player to have scored in eight Spanish Supercup editions: 2009, 2011, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2020.

The only player to have scored in four Spanish Supercup editions in a row: 2009-2012.

The Barcelona’s Top Player in all competitions ever: 672 goals.

The Barcelona’s Top Player in LaLiga: 474 goals.

The Barcelona’s Top Player in European competitions: 123 goals.

(Courtesy: Stats Perform)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine