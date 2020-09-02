Lionel Messi Agrees Mind-boggling Manchester City Deal Ahead Of Barcelona Meeting - Reports

With a crucial meeting set to take place in the Lionel Messi saga, the Barcelona star has reportedly agreed to a deal with Manchester City. (More Football News)

Messi, 33, has sensationally requested to leave the LaLiga giants, where he has spent his entire professional career.

But just whether a move happens could hinge on an upcoming meeting.

TOP STORY – MESSI AGREES €700M DEAL WITH CITY

Messi has agreed to terms on a deal worth £623million (€700m) with the City Football Group (CFG), which owns Manchester City, according to the Daily Record.

The deal is reportedly five years in length, including three in Manchester and two with MLS side New York City.

A six-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi is set for a Barcelona exit after a tumultuous and trophy-less 2019-20 season.

ROUND-UP

- Messi's dad, Jorge, is set to meet with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, according to Mundo Deportivo. It reports Jorge is drafting an exit for Messi, but Barcelona plan to tell him the superstar has a contract and they will not negotiate. It also reports Barca are preparing to offer Messi a renewal until the 2022 World Cup.

El CARA A CARA entre Bartomeu y Jorge Messi, en nuestra portada de este miércoles



El padre del reclamará la salida gratis del club o un acuerdo para un adiós amistoso



El Barça le dirá que tiene contrato y que no negocia, y que le ofrecerá renovar hasta el Mundial pic.twitter.com/yGt0mwrQec — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) September 1, 2020

- Staying at Barcelona and there could be some additions. Sport reports the LaLiga giants are closer to signing Inter star Lautaro Martinez, with Arturo Vidal potentially heading in the opposite direction. It also reports Georginio Wijnaldum is open to a move to Barcelona, but they will not pay more than €20m (£17.8m) for the Liverpool midfielder.

- Manchester United are not prepared to give up on their move for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho. The Sun claims the Premier League giants will continue their pursuit until the attacker publicly commits to Dortmund.

- James Rodriguez is seemingly close to joining Everton. The Telegraph says Everton have agreed a three-year deal with the Real Madrid attacker.

Exclusive: Announcement imminent but James Rodriguez will sign a three-year contract with Everton where he will be reunited with manager Carlo Ancelotti | @JBurtTelegraphhttps://t.co/PVMi0YmPaY — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) September 1, 2020

- Will Arsenal find a way to land Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey? Goal reports Partey is keen to join the Premier League club. Meanwhile, The Guardian says Paris Saint-Germain have made a €28.1m (£25m) offer for Arsenal's Hector Bellerin.

- Tanguy Ndombele's stay at Tottenham may be brief. The Sun claims they are prepared to sell the midfielder after just one season at the club.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine