Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ligue 1: Neymar Strikes Twice As Paris Saint-Germain Beat Bordeaux 3-2

Lionel Messi missed the game for PSG as he nurses minor knee and hamstring injuries.

Ligue 1: Neymar Strikes Twice As Paris Saint-Germain Beat Bordeaux 3-2
PSG's Neymar with the ball during the League 1 match between PSG and Bordeaux at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux on November 6. | AP

Trending

Ligue 1: Neymar Strikes Twice As Paris Saint-Germain Beat Bordeaux 3-2
outlookindia.com
2021-11-07T09:42:13+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 9:42 am

Neymar scored twice as runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain held on to win 3-2 against struggling Bordeaux after conceding late goals at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux on Saturday. (More Football News)

After Kylian Mbappe made it 3-0 following 63 minutes, Bordeaux fought back to threaten a draw. Honduras striker Alberth Elis pounced in the 77th and a slick goal from striker M’Baye Niang, after swapping passes twice with veteran forward Jimmy Briand, made it 3-2 entering injury time.

Although Bordeaux ran out of time, PSG’s complacency and defensive lapses were again exposed — just like in midweek when it conceded a late equalizing penalty to Leipzig in the Champions League.

Brazil star Neymar put PSG ahead when he turned in Mbappe’s cross from the right in the 26th minute and finished from Mbappe’s back-heel pass just before the break.

Mbappe made it 3-0 when he latched onto Georginio Wijnaldum’s pass.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Lionel Messi missed the game for PSG as he nurses minor knee and hamstring injuries.

PSG is 10 points clear of second-place Lens and 11 ahead of third-place Nice, but Nice can ensure the gap stays at eight with a home win against mid-table Montpellier on Sunday.

Defending champion Lille is mired in 12th place after conceding late in a 1-1 home draw with seventh-place Angers.

Central defender Tiago Djalo finished empathically from Renato Sanches’ right-wing cross to put Lille ahead in the 27th minute.

Midfielder Azzeddine Ounahi equalized in the 83rd after being well set up by substitute Billal Brahimi three minutes after he came on.

Lille midfielder Amadou Onana was sent off deep into stoppage time for a crude two-footed lunge on Angers winger Jimmy Cabot.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Neymar Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Paris Football Sports Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Ligue 1 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Norwich City Fire Manager Daniel Farke Despite First Win Of Season

Norwich City Fire Manager Daniel Farke Despite First Win Of Season

Serie A: Juan Cuadrado's Stoppage-time Goal Helps Juventus Beat Fiorentina 1-0

La Liga: Barcelona Squander Lead Against Celta Vigo In 3-3 Draw

T20 World Cup: Bittersweet Ending For South Africa, Says Temba Bavuma

ISSF President's Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary Clinches Silver

Paris Masters Tennis: Novak Djokovic Reaches Final, To End Record 7th Year As No. 1

Dwayne Bravo Vows To Play Franchise Cricket For Some More Years ‘If Body Holds’

Manchester Derby: More Old Trafford Misery For Red Devils With 2-0 Premier League Loss To City

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

Post Diwali, Delhi Can't Breathe

Post Diwali, Delhi Can't Breathe

Advertisement

More from Sports

HYLO Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting In Semifinals Vs Loh Kean Yew

HYLO Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting In Semifinals Vs Loh Kean Yew

T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat England By 10 Runs But Crash Out On Net Run Rate

T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat England By 10 Runs But Crash Out On Net Run Rate

AFG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Focused Afghanistan Not Distracted By A Billion Indian Prayers

AFG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Focused Afghanistan Not Distracted By A Billion Indian Prayers

Dwayne Bravo Retires: End Of A Generation For West Indies Cricket, Admits Kieron Pollard

Dwayne Bravo Retires: End Of A Generation For West Indies Cricket, Admits Kieron Pollard

Read More from Outlook

Channi, Sidhu New Imports In Congress, Shying Away From Party Legacy: Senior Congress Leader Sunil Jakhar

Channi, Sidhu New Imports In Congress, Shying Away From Party Legacy: Senior Congress Leader Sunil Jakhar

Preetha Nair / According to Sunil Jakhar, the former Punjab Congress chief, the ongoing internal conflict is definitely not helping the Congress party rather it is helping the opposition parties.

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Seema Guha / The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is organised at a time the ISIS-K is fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan to gain control of territory and spread its influence.

Afghanistan Not Distracted By A Billion Indian Prayers

Afghanistan Not Distracted By A Billion Indian Prayers

Outlook Web Bureau / Hashmatullah Shahidi said Afghanistan were keen to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2021 semis and not thinking of India's chances of making the knockouts.

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Ria Chopra / The couplets in this poem lament oppression of many kinds – overwhelming world, self-doubt, vanishing hope. And at the same time, they also rise up in defiance.

Advertisement