Sunday, Jan 09, 2022
Ligue 1: Lens Move To Sixth With Win Against Rennes; PSG To Miss Lionel Messi

Saturday's other game between defending champions Lille and Lorient was postponed after a dozen Lorient players tested positive for COVID-19. Paris Saint-Germain will be without Lionel Messi when they play Lyon.


Both Lens and Rennes lost their last two league games and it was a cagey affair at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. | Courtesy: Twitter (@KevinDanso98)


outlookindia.com
2022-01-09T09:51:04+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 09 Jan 2022, Updated: 09 Jan 2022 9:51 am

Striker Wesley Said came off the bench to score a late winner as Lens beat Rennes 1-0 in the French league. (More Football News)

Said had been on for less than 20 minutes when he neatly turned in a cross from right back Jonathan Clauss in the 88th minute on Saturday.

The win moved northern side Lens up to sixth place while Britanny-based Rennes was fourth before Sunday's games.

Both clubs lost their last two league games and it was a cautious first half, where Lens had more possession but failed to create clear chances.

Saturday's other game between defending champion Lille and Lorient was postponed after a dozen Lorient players tested positive for COVID-19.

NO MESSI

Runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain will be without Lionel Messi and several other players who had the coronavirus for Sunday's trip to Lyon.

Messi returned to individual training soon after testing negative for the virus on Thursday. But winger Angel Di Maria, midfielder Julian Draxler, central defender Danilo Pereira, left back Layvin Kurzawa and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma remain in isolation.

