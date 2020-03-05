Liverpool FC legend Emile Heskey and Jason McAteer arrived in Delhi on Thursday for the weekend's LFC World roadshow, which promises to provide Indian fans a unique interactive experience. (More Football News)

The former Reds joined representatives from the Delhi Official Liverpool Supporters Club and club partners at the Sheraton Hotel in New Delhi.

"This is my very first LFC World and I can’t wait to meet the Reds out here in Delhi this weekend. We know that not all of our supporters can make it to Anfield, so this is a great way to bring the club closer to them. I’m really excited to see Delhi and enjoy the activities and events on offer this Saturday alongside the fans," Heskey said.

Heskey joined Liverpool in a then-record signing from Leicester City in March 2000. After making club debut against Sunderland, the striker went on to play 223 matches for the club, scoring 63 goals.

Jason McAteer, who appeared 139 times for Liverpool said that "the LFC World roadshows are always such fun events and the atmosphere on Saturday will be fantastic – we’re really looking forward to it.”

LFC World is now in its fourth season, having met thousands of fans in eight countries across the world since 2016. The India leg will happen at the Select CITYWALK on Saturday.

Fans in Delhi can have their photograph taken with one of the most prestigious trophies in world football – the UEFA Champions League trophy, which Liverpool won for the sixth time last season.

The LFC World will come with various iconic recreations of Anfield such as the Shankly Gates, This Is Anfield sign and the players’ dressing room.

Following a day of free LFC-themed activities, fans can be part of a BOSS nights gig featuring Jamie Webster - creator of the Reds’ famous “Allez allez allez” song - and share the match-day atmosphere at a viewing party as the team takes on Bournemouth in the Premier League back at Anfield.

LFC World Delhi opens at 11:00 IST and on-stage activity will commence with a Legends talk show from 15:00, followed by the BOSS Nights gig at 16:00 and match kick-off at 18:00.