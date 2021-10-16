Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Breaking Down IPL 2021 Boundaries, By Fours And Sixes

The six count went down from 734 to 687 - a decrease of 47 while there were 34 less fours in IPL 2021. Here's a look at the boundaries.

As many as 97 batters hit 687 sixes in IPL 2021 with Punjab Kings' KL Rahul topping the list with 30 sixes in 13 innings.

2021-10-16T18:13:43+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 6:13 pm

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League started slowly in terms of run-scoring, but by the end, it picked up sufficiently so that the overall numbers are pretty similar to what was achieved in the last year.

The six count went down from 734 to 687 - a decrease of 47 while there were 34 less fours
this time. As many as 1548 fours were hit in the 14th edition while 1582 were smashed last year.

The 872 sixes by 93 batters in 120 innings of 60 matches in 2018 was the most sixes in a
single edition of IPL. A total number of 78 batters hit 734 sixes in the last edition.

As many as 97  batters hit 687 sixes in this edition with Punjab Kings’ Lokesh Rahul topping the list with 30 sixes in 13 innings. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Glenn Maxwell was on the second spot with 21 sixes in 12 innings. Chennai Super Kings’ Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad shared the second spot with 23 sixes each.

Chennai Super Kings batters hit the highest number of sixes in this IPL. Their 10 batters hit 115 sixes in 16 innings of as many matches.

In this edition, 111 batters hit 1648 fours in 120 innings of 60 matches. 99 batters hit
1582 fours in 120 innings of 60 matches last year. The record of most fours in a single
edition was set in 2013 when 125 batters hit 2051 fours in 76 matches.

Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad topped the list with 64 fours in 16 innings of as many
matches, Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan is second with 63 fours in 16 innings of as many
matches.

Chennai Super Kings’ Faf du Plessis is the third in the list with 60 fours in 16 innings of
as many matches.

Delhi Capitals’ batters hit the highest number of fours in this IPL. Their 16 batters hit 233
fours in 16 innings of as many matches.

SIXES BY EACH TEAM IN INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE-14
(Team - Matches - Sixes - Players - Most Sixes)

Chennai Super Kings - 16 - 115 - 10 - Faf du Plessis/Ruturaj Gaikwad (23 sixes each);
Kolkata Knight Riders - 17 - 98 - 12 - Nitish Rana (17 sixes);
Punjab Kings - 14 - 93 - 13 - Lokesh Rahul (30 sixes);
Rajasthan Royals - 14 - 90 - 16 - Sanju Samson (17 sixes);
Royal Challengers Bangalore - 15 - 79 - 10 - Glenn Maxwell (21 sixes);
Mumbai Indians - 14 - 76 - 12 - Kieron Pollard (16 sixes);
Sunrisers Hyderabad - 14 - 70 - 15 - Jonny Bairstow (15 sixes);
Delhi Capitals - 16 - 66 - 9 - Prithvi Shaw (18 sixes).

Total: 60 Matches - 687 sixes - Most by Lokesh Rahul (30 sixes)

FOURS BY EACH TEAM IN INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE-14
(Team - Matches - Fours - Players - Most - Fours)

Delhi Capitals - 16 - 233 - 16 - Shikhar Dhawan (63 fours);
Chennai Super Kings - 16 - 231 - 10 - Ruturaj Gaikwad (64 fours);
Kolkata Knight Riders - 17 - 220 - 12 - Shubman Gill(50 fours);
Royal Challengers Bangalore - 15 - 190 - 12 - Glenn Maxwell (48 fours);
Rajasthan Royals - 14 - 187 - 15 - Sanju Samson (45 fours);
Mumbai Indians - 14 - 181 - 13 - Suriykumar Yadav (40 fours);
Punjab Kings - 14 - 155 - 14 - Lokesh Rahul (48 fours);
Sunrisers Hyderabad - 14 - 151 - 19 - Kane Williamson (29 fours).

Total: 60 matches - 1548 fours -Most fours by Ruturaj Gaikwad (64 fours)

