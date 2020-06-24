June 24, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Leicester City 0-0 Brighton And Hove Albion: Neal Maupay Fluffs Lines From The Spot

Leicester City 0-0 Brighton And Hove Albion: Neal Maupay Fluffs Lines From The Spot

Having provided the main talking points of Brighton's win over Arsenal, Neal Maupay took centre stage again in a draw with Leicester City.

Omnisport 24 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Leicester City 0-0 Brighton And Hove Albion: Neal Maupay Fluffs Lines From The Spot
Neal Maupay was denied from the spot on Tuesday.
Getty Images
Leicester City 0-0 Brighton And Hove Albion: Neal Maupay Fluffs Lines From The Spot
outlookindia.com
2020-06-24T12:16:53+0530

Neal Maupay was in the spotlight again as he missed a penalty in Brighton and Hove Albion's 0-0 draw at Leicester City. 

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News

The French forward was involved in a clash with Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno and then scored a last-gasp winner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Gunners. 

But he was denied from the spot on Tuesday, Kasper Schmeichel making the save in the 14th minute after James Justin had fouled Aaron Connolly. 

The Seagulls are six points clear of the Premier League's bottom three, with the Foxes' gap to fifth-placed Manchester United now nine points. 

>
Next Story >>

England Pacer Jofra Archer Set To Undergo Second Round Of COVID-19 Tests

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos