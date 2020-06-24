Leicester City 0-0 Brighton And Hove Albion: Neal Maupay Fluffs Lines From The Spot

Neal Maupay was in the spotlight again as he missed a penalty in Brighton and Hove Albion's 0-0 draw at Leicester City.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News

The French forward was involved in a clash with Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno and then scored a last-gasp winner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Gunners.

But he was denied from the spot on Tuesday, Kasper Schmeichel making the save in the 14th minute after James Justin had fouled Aaron Connolly.

The Seagulls are six points clear of the Premier League's bottom three, with the Foxes' gap to fifth-placed Manchester United now nine points.