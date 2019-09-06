Legendary Pakistan Spinner Abdul Qadir Khan Dies Of Heart Attack

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir Khan died of cardiac arrest at the age of 63 in Lahore on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Qadir played 67 Tests and 104 One-Day International matches for Pakistan, taking 236 and 132 wickets respectively.

Qadir left behind his wife, four sons and a daughter who is married to Pakistan player Umar Akmal.

The Dawn, quoting Qadir's son Salman, said that the iconic cricketer was shifted to Services Hospital in Lahore after the heart attack but he could not survive.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to Twitter to express condolence, and wrote, "PCB is shocked at the news of 'maestro' Abdul Qadir's passing and has offered its deepest condolences to his family and friends."

PCB is shocked at the news of 'maestro' Abdul Qadir's passing and has offered its deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/NTRT3cX2in — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 6, 2019

"It is a great loss to Pakistan cricket because it was Qadir bhai's leg-spin magic and artistry that inspired a generation of young leg-spin bowlers in Pakistan and around the cricket world," former Pakistan leg-break bowler Danish Kaneria said.

In fact another spin great Mushtaq Ahmed only came into prominence immitating Qadir's action.

Widely regarded as one of the craftiest spinners of his generation, Qadir made his international debut in a Test match against England in 1977 and played his last in an ODI match against Sri Lanka in 1993.

During his playing career, Qadir also served as the captain of Pakistan cricket national team, with limited success.

He later served as the chief selector of the PCB. But he remained a critic of the board's policies till the end.

Always a colourful character, Qadir was a favourite of Pakistan's World Cup-winning captain turned prime minister, Imran Khan and he produced some of his best performances under Imran’s captaincy taking 9 for 56 in one test against West Indies at Faisalabad.

All four of his sons, Rehman, Imran, Sulaman and Usman have played First-class cricket in Pakistan while his youngest Usman (also a leg-spinner like his father) also appeared in the Big Bash T20 league last season and has shown his intention to qualify to play for Australia after being overlooked time and again by Pakistani selectors.

Cricket pundits and writers believe that Qadir's biggest achievement was to keep the art of wrist spin alive during the eras of 70s and 80s when fast bowlers dominated world cricket.

(With PTI inputs)