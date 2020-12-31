December 31, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  LeBron James Celebrates NBA First On Los Angeles Lakers Star's 36th Birthday

LeBron James Celebrates NBA First On Los Angeles Lakers Star's 36th Birthday

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James became the first ever NBA player with 1,000 consecutive double-digit scoring games on Wednesday.

Omnisport 31 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
LeBron James Celebrates NBA First On Los Angeles Lakers Star's 36th Birthday
LeBron James celebrated his 36th birthday by extending his record streak in the NBA.
AP
LeBron James Celebrates NBA First On Los Angeles Lakers Star's 36th Birthday
outlookindia.com
2020-12-31T10:36:54+05:30

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James became the first ever NBA player with 1,000 consecutive double-digit scoring games on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

James celebrated his 36th birthday by extending his record streak in the NBA as defending champions the Lakers clashed with the San Antonio Spurs midweek.

The four-time champion, NBA Finals MVP and league MVP reached the milestone thanks to a hook shot with just over six minutes remaining in the second quarter.

James surpassed Michael Jordan's mark – which only accounts for regular-season games – of 866 in March 2018.

The last time James failed to score at least 10 points in a game was on January 5, 2007 after posting eight points, nine assists and five rebounds in the Cleveland Cavaliers' win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

James has just eight single-digit scoring games in his illustrious career – six of them coming during his rookie season in 2003-04.



For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Getafe: Luis Suarez Strike Earns Diego Simeone Victory In 500th Game

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport LeBron James National Basketball Association (NBA) Basketball Los Angeles Lakers Other Sports Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos