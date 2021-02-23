Lazio Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match

Bayern Munich's title defense is being tested by coronavirus infections and other, injury-induced, absences. Four players recently tested positive for COVID-19 — Thomas Muller, Benjamin Pavard, Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez — though the latter two are already back with the squad. (More Football News)

Serge Gnabry, Tanguy Nianzou, Douglas Costa and Corentin Tolisso are out with injuries and defender Niklas Süle was excused from training on Monday as a precaution.

Bayern are finding a punishing schedule is having an adverse effect on the team, which have dropped five points in two Bundesliga games since their return from the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar. Bayern have never gone three consecutive games without a win under coach Hansi Flick.

Lazio are in good form ahead of their first appearance in the knockout stage for 20 years. The Italian club struggled more than expected against Sampdoria but saw out a 1-0 win to claim their seventh victory in eight Serie A matches. their injury problems are easing but defenders Stefan Radu and Luiz Felipe and goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha are all still out.

Check match and telecast details here:

Match: Lazio Vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Round of 16, first leg

Date: February 24 (Wednesday), 2021

Time: 01:30 AM IST

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

TV Channels: Sony Ten 1/HD (In Indian sub-continent)

Live Stream: SonyLiv (Indian sub-continent)

Likey XIs:

Lazio: Reina; Patric, Acerbi, Musacchio; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas, Alberto, Marusic; Correa, Immobile.

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Sule, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka, Martinez; Sane, Lewandowski, Coman

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine