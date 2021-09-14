Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka Legend, Quits Cricket

Legendary Sri Lanka face bowler Lasith Malinga on Tuesday announced his retirement from T20 cricket, thus effectively closing a celebrated career. He had already retired from Test in 2011 and from ODIs in 2019. (MORE CRICKET NEWS)

Malinga, the highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals, had also retired from franchise cricket in January earlier this year after Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Mumbai Indians released him.

He played 122 IPL matches, taking 170 wickets, with the best bowling figures of 5/13. He remains the highest in the cash-rich league.

The 38-year-old played 30 Tests, 226 ODIs and 84 T20Is, taking 101, 338 and 107 wickets respectively. He led Sri Lanka to the 2014 T20 World Cup triumph.

"Hanging up my T20 shoes and retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come," Malinga tweeted.

Last year, he had expressed his desire to lead Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup, which was originally scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November 2020.

"I am looking forward to help youngsters and guide them in the coming years," he said as he thanked his national team and all the franchises that he has played for, including IPL team Mumbai Indians.

"I want to give 100 per cent rest to my T20 shoes. While my shoes will rest, my love for the game will never ask for rest," a smiling Malinga added in the video.

He last played for Sri Lanka in a T20I match against West Indies in March 2020.