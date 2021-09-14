Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka Legend, Quits Cricket

Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka Legend, Quits Cricket

Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka Legend, Quits Cricket
Lasith Malinga played 30 Tests, 226 ODIs and 84 T20Is, taking 101, 338 and 107 wickets respectively. | File Photo

Lasith Malinga, known for his pace and bowling action, had focused on T20 cricket in the last phase of his career

Trending

Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka Legend, Quits Cricket
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T18:45:22+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 6:45 pm

Legendary Sri Lanka face bowler Lasith Malinga on Tuesday announced his retirement from T20 cricket, thus effectively closing a celebrated career. He had already retired from Test in 2011 and from ODIs in 2019. (MORE CRICKET NEWS)

Malinga, the highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals, had also retired from franchise cricket in January earlier this year after Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Mumbai Indians released him. 

He played 122 IPL matches, taking 170 wickets, with the best bowling figures of 5/13. He remains the highest in the cash-rich league. 

The 38-year-old played 30 Tests, 226 ODIs and 84 T20Is, taking 101, 338 and 107 wickets respectively. He led Sri Lanka to the 2014 T20 World Cup triumph.

"Hanging up my T20 shoes and retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come," Malinga tweeted.

Last year, he had expressed his desire to lead Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup, which was originally scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November 2020.

"I am looking forward to help youngsters and guide them in the coming years," he said as he thanked his national team and all the franchises that he has played for, including IPL team Mumbai Indians.

"I want to give 100 per cent rest to my T20 shoes. While my shoes will rest, my love for the game will never ask for rest," a smiling Malinga added in the video.

He last played for Sri Lanka in a T20I match against West Indies in March 2020.

 

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Lasith Malinga Cricket Sri Lanka national cricket team Retirement Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Pakistan To Tour Bangladesh After Five Years - Check Full Schedule

Pakistan To Tour Bangladesh After Five Years - Check Full Schedule

Yuriy Sedykh, Hammer Throw World Record Holder, Dies At 66

Davis Cup: Low Bounce And Not-so-fast Court Surprises Indian Team In Finland

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Sign Aussie Defender Tomislav Mrcela

Durand Cup 2021: FC Bengaluru United Beat Mohammedan Sporting, Finish Top Of Group A

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 3rd T20, Live Cricket Scores: SL Set 121-run Target For SA

Biennial Football World Cup: Asian Confederation Welcomes FIFA's Consultation Process

Indian Premier League: E-bidding For New IPL Teams Planned On October 17

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from Sports

Tokyo Olympics, Boxing Review: Indian Coaching Staff Could Be Overhauled After World Championships

Tokyo Olympics, Boxing Review: Indian Coaching Staff Could Be Overhauled After World Championships

Tokyo Olympic Medal Just The Beginning For Indian Hockey: Shamsher Singh

Tokyo Olympic Medal Just The Beginning For Indian Hockey: Shamsher Singh

Real Madrid Count On Vinicius Junior After Failed Attempt To Sign Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid Count On Vinicius Junior After Failed Attempt To Sign Kylian Mbappe

Women's ODI Rankings: Lizelle Lee joins Mithali Raj At The Top

Women's ODI Rankings: Lizelle Lee joins Mithali Raj At The Top

Read More from Outlook

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

Outlook Web Desk / AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offered special prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya before kicking off the Tiranga Yatra in Faizabad.

NHRC Sends Notices To Four States After Complaints Against Farmer Protests

NHRC Sends Notices To Four States After Complaints Against Farmer Protests

Outlook Web Desk / The NHRC has sent notices to governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan and their police chiefs, over allegations that the ongoing farmers protests have "adversely impacted" industrial units and transportation, and Covid safety norms have been breached at the agitation sites.

Exports rise 45.8% in August 2021

Exports rise 45.8% in August 2021

Exports rose 45.8% to touch US$33.28 Billion in August 2021, trade deficit widened to touch US$13.8 billion

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / It started with Mahatma Gandhi marching to Dandi and mobilising the masses against the colonial government. Now every party takes the ­roadshow route to the election ring.

Advertisement
/